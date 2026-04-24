First Group of Malaysian Hajj Pilgrims Arrive in Makkah

The initial group of Malaysian Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Makkah after a six-day stay in Madinah, marking a significant step in their pilgrimage journey. The pilgrims will begin performing Umrah rituals ahead of the Hajj.

The initial wave of Malaysia n pilgrims embarking on the sacred journey of Hajj has arrived in Makkah , brimming with anticipation and profound emotion following a six-day sojourn in Madinah .

The first contingent, designated as group KT01 and consisting of 260 individuals, touched down at 4:30 PM local time on Thursday, April 23rd. Their accommodation is at the Abraj Al Tayseer Hotel, a strategically chosen location that also functions as the central operational base for Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), the Malaysian Pilgrims Fund Board, throughout the Hajj season.

The arrival was met with a warm reception orchestrated by key Malaysian officials, including Tengku Mohd Dzaraif Raja Abdul Kadir, the Consul-General of Malaysia in Jeddah, and Mohd Hisham Harun, the leader of the 1447H/2026 Hajj Delegation. Dedicated personnel from TH were also present to extend a welcoming hand and ensure a smooth transition for the arriving pilgrims.

The immediate schedule for these pilgrims includes the performance of Umrah, the lesser pilgrimage, commencing in stages from 9:00 PM on Thursday at the revered Masjidil Haram, the Grand Mosque of Makkah. This initial Umrah will serve as a spiritual preparation for the more demanding rituals of Hajj that lie ahead. The influx of pilgrims continues, with a total of 841 Malaysians expected to be settled in Makkah by the end of Thursday.

Group KT02, also comprising 260 pilgrims, is scheduled to arrive at 5:30 PM, further bolstering the Malaysian presence in the holy city. To accommodate the growing number of arrivals, pilgrims are being distributed across three designated hotels: Al Tayseer, housing 260 individuals; Al Kiswah, providing lodging for 326 pilgrims; and Al Qasr, accommodating 255. This strategic dispersal aims to ensure comfortable and organized accommodation for all pilgrims.

The transition from Madinah to Makkah represents a pivotal moment in the pilgrimage experience. It signifies the beginning of the Umrah rituals, a crucial step in preparing the pilgrims spiritually and physically for the demanding rites of Hajj. The atmosphere is charged with devotion and a sense of purpose as pilgrims eagerly anticipate the opportunity to worship at the holiest sites in Islam.

The meticulous planning and coordination by TH and Malaysian consular officials are evident in the seamless arrival and accommodation process, demonstrating a commitment to providing a safe and fulfilling Hajj experience for all Malaysian pilgrims. The commencement of the 1447H/2026M Hajj Operations on April 18th marked the official start of this year’s pilgrimage season for Malaysia. A substantial number of 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims are undertaking this journey of a lifetime, departing in phases to both Madinah and Makkah.

This large-scale operation is being facilitated by AMAL, the Hajj management company, utilizing a fleet of 100 chartered flights operated in collaboration with Malaysia Airlines and Saudia, the Saudi Arabian national airline. The use of chartered flights ensures a dedicated and efficient transportation system, minimizing delays and maximizing comfort for the pilgrims. The smooth execution of these flights is a testament to the strong bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia and the collaborative efforts of all involved parties.

Throughout the Hajj season, TH personnel will be stationed in both Madinah and Makkah to provide comprehensive assistance to pilgrims, including guidance on religious rituals, healthcare support, and logistical arrangements. The focus remains on ensuring the well-being and spiritual enrichment of every Malaysian pilgrim, allowing them to experience the Hajj to its fullest potential. The arrival of these first groups sets a positive tone for the entire Hajj season, promising a spiritually rewarding and well-managed pilgrimage for all involved





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