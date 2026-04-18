First Batch of Malaysian Haj Pilgrims Embarks on Sacred Journey Amidst Global Tensions

The initial contingent of 284 Malaysian pilgrims has commenced their spiritual voyage to Medina for the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Departing from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, the pilgrims were seen off by religious officials and the Saudi Arabian Ambassador, emphasizing comprehensive preparation and a focus on devotion.

The first cohort of 284 Malaysia n pilgrims has officially begun their sacred journey to the Holy Land, departing from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 in the early hours of April 18, 2026. The Malaysia Airlines flight MH8050, carrying the hopeful travelers, took off at 4:05 am, bound for Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina .

They are anticipated to land at 7:50 am Saudi Arabian time on the same day, marking the commencement of their spiritual endeavor for the 1447H/2026M Hajj season. This inaugural group comprises pilgrims from both the Alor Setar, Kedah and Sepang departure stations, with 141 individuals originating from Alor Setar and 143 from Sepang, showcasing the national reach of this significant religious undertaking. The departure occurs against a backdrop of heightened global geopolitical tensions, including ongoing US-Israel-Iran hostilities, underscoring the resilience of faith and the unwavering commitment of these individuals to fulfill one of the five pillars of Islam, regardless of external circumstances. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Dr Zulkifli Hasan, expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to witness the departure of these dhuyufurrahman, or guests of Allah. He highlighted the extensive preparations undertaken by Tabung Haji (TH) and various government bodies to ensure a smooth and enriching experience for all pilgrims. The comprehensive program has extended beyond religious rulings to encompass vital health aspects, thorough understanding of Hajj rites, and logistical support. Dr Zulkifli noted that the journey had so far proceeded remarkably well, a testament to the meticulous planning and dedicated efforts invested in preparing the pilgrims. The presence of the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Malaysia, Osamah Dakhel R Al-Ahmadi, at the farewell ceremony further underscored the strong bilateral ties and the shared importance of facilitating this significant religious event. Also in attendance to bid farewell were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Marhamah Rosli; Tabung Haji (TH) chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain; and TH chief executive officer, Mustakim Mohamad, all demonstrating the collective commitment to supporting the pilgrims. In his parting counsel, Dr Zulkifli earnestly advised the pilgrims to prioritize their health and personal safety throughout their pilgrimage. He urged them to remain focused on their worship and to diligently seek information from verified and reliable sources, specifically mentioning Tabung Haji as the primary channel for official updates. He cautioned against the dissemination and reliance on unverified news, emphasizing the importance of maintaining decorum and adhering to the prescribed guidelines for conduct in the Holy Land. The minister reiterated the need for pilgrims to remain dedicated to their spiritual goals, mirroring the principles and practices learned during their preparatory Hajj courses. Looking ahead, Dr Zulkifli announced his own plans to travel to the Holy Land on May 19 for a working visit. This visit will include meeting with Malaysian pilgrims to offer support and guidance, as well as to perform the Hajj himself, demonstrating his personal commitment to this sacred duty. The successful departure of this first group signals the beginning of the Malaysian Hajj season, with many more pilgrims expected to embark on their spiritual journeys in the coming weeks





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