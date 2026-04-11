First Arrest Made in Malaysia for Buying Subsidized Petrol in Foreign-Registered Vehicle

A man was arrested in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, for violating the ban on foreign-registered vehicles purchasing subsidized RON95 petrol. This is the first arrest since the ban took effect on April 1st, reflecting Malaysia's commitment to enforcing its fuel subsidy program. The individual faces potential fines and imprisonment under the Supply Control Act 1961.

A significant development has emerged regarding the enforcement of Malaysia 's ban on foreign-registered vehicles purchasing subsidized RON95 petrol. On April 10th, a man in his 50s was apprehended in Johor Bahru, marking the first arrest under the new regulations. The arrest occurred during an enforcement operation at a petrol station, conducted at approximately 10 pm. This incident signifies the authorities' commitment to strictly enforcing the ban, which went into effect on April 1st.

The ban's implementation has broad implications, not only affecting Singaporean drivers but also impacting Malaysian citizens operating vehicles registered in Singapore. The authorities are taking a firm stance against the misuse of subsidized RON95 petrol, which is intended solely for Malaysian-registered vehicles. This action underscores the importance of adhering to the regulations and highlights the potential consequences for those who violate them. The detained individual is currently assisting in investigations, with authorities conducting thorough checks, including reviewing CCTV footage, examining purchase receipts, and gathering statements from petrol station staff. The seized items include a Honda Civic car, CCTV footage, purchase receipts, and relevant documentation. The man is being investigated under the Supply Control Act 1961 for illegally purchasing controlled goods such as RON95 petrol with a foreign-registered vehicle. The repercussions for violating this law are severe, with penalties including fines, imprisonment, or both. For individuals found guilty, the penalties can include a fine of up to RM1 million (approximately S$322,000) and/or imprisonment for up to three years. Repeat offenders face even harsher penalties, including fines up to RM3 million and/or imprisonment for up to five years. Companies can be fined up to RM2 million for a first offense, with subsequent offenses incurring fines of up to RM5 million. The enforcement of this ban is a clear signal from the Malaysian government regarding their dedication to safeguarding subsidized fuel for domestic use and preventing misuse by foreign-registered vehicles. The government is also looking into monitoring and tracking of vehicle numbers. \The Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN), under the leadership of director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, is spearheading the enforcement operations. Investigations include extensive measures to ensure accurate determination of the facts. Further emphasis will likely be placed on collaboration between governmental organizations, including the Johor KPDN. The authorities' proactive approach, as evidenced by this first arrest, demonstrates their resolve in upholding the integrity of the fuel subsidy program. This move is aligned with previous actions taken by authorities to stop subsidized RON95 petrol purchase. This case also sheds light on the challenges of managing cross-border transactions and ensuring that domestic regulations are observed. The Malaysian government continues to implement methods and measures to prevent any further potential abuse. \Before this incident, on January 14th, a Singapore permanent resident was fined RM9,000 in Kulai, Johor, for a similar offense. That case involved the individual pumping subsidized RON95 petrol into a Singapore-registered car. The incidents highlight the recurring nature of the problem, and the need for stricter adherence to the law. The current action demonstrates a significant step up in the Malaysian government's efforts to curb illegal purchases of subsidized petrol and discourage non-compliance. These enforcement measures are expected to deter further violations and reinforce the message that the misuse of subsidized fuel will not be tolerated. The incident reflects the delicate balance between promoting economic activity and maintaining the integrity of national policies. This case provides an opportunity to reassess the effectiveness of existing regulations and explore potential strategies to enhance their enforcement





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Malaysia Singapore Petrol RON95 Fuel Subsidy Johor Arrest Foreign Vehicles Enforcement Supply Control Act

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