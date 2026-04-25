Fireworks Incident Investigated at Tangkap Azam Baki Rally in Kuala Lumpur

Police are investigating the setting off of fireworks during the Tangkap Azam Baki rally in Kuala Lumpur. Despite the incident, the rally was largely peaceful with no reported injuries. Authorities are seeking witnesses and have recovered unlit fireworks from the scene.

Kuala Lumpur , April 25, 2026 – Authorities are currently investigating the discharge of fireworks during the Tangkap Azam Baki rally held today on Jalan Raja.

The incident, which occurred at the beginning of the demonstration, prompted a police investigation under Sections 6 and 8 of the Explosives Act. Despite the unexpected use of pyrotechnics, the rally itself was described by Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sazalee Adam as being conducted “peacefully and safely,” with an estimated 300 participants. No injuries or significant disruptions were reported as a direct result of the fireworks.

The investigation was initiated following the discovery of a bag containing unlit fireworks near the location where the initial fireworks were set off. ACP Sazalee Adam addressed reporters in a press conference held near Dataran Merdeka, stating that the police are committed to identifying those responsible for igniting the fireworks. He emphasized that the police are not yet able to determine whether the act was intended to sabotage the rally or was motivated by other factors.

To aid in the investigation, the police are planning to interview key figures associated with the rally, as well as gather statements from independent witnesses who may have observed the incident. A public appeal has been made, urging anyone with information regarding the fireworks display to come forward and assist the authorities.

The fireworks discovered were identified as the type commonly used during festive occasions, suggesting they were not specifically designed for malicious purposes, but their use during a public demonstration remains a serious matter. The rally commenced with protesters marching from Sogo towards Jalan Tun Perak, a route leading near Dataran Merdeka. The demonstration concluded peacefully around 5:35 PM.

A substantial police presence was maintained throughout the event, with approximately 200 personnel deployed from the Kuala Lumpur contingent and the Dang Wangi district headquarters. ACP Sazalee Adam confirmed that, as of the time of the press conference, no reports of property damage had been filed by local traders or members of the public. The police are continuing to review security footage and analyze evidence collected at the scene to build a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired.

The focus remains on identifying the individuals who set off the fireworks and determining their motives, while ensuring the safety and security of future public gatherings. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available. The police are treating this matter with the seriousness it deserves, balancing the right to peaceful protest with the need to uphold the law and maintain public order.

The incident serves as a reminder of the potential for disruption at public events and the importance of responsible behavior by all participants





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Tangkap Azam Baki Rally Fireworks Police Investigation Kuala Lumpur

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