Firearm Seized in Cow Shooting Incident; Police Record Menteri Besar's Statement

Police in Perlis seized a shotgun and ammunition from a man who allegedly fired at a sacrificial cow that went berserk at a public square. The incident, captured on video, led to a police report and investigation under the Arms Act. The legal firearm owner's statement and that of the Perlis Menteri Besar have been recorded.

Police in Perlis have seized a firearm and ammunition following a reported shooting incident involving a sacrificial cow that allegedly went berserk at Dataran Lok 9 in Kuala Perlis last Thursday, May 28.

The weapon, a shotgun, was confiscated along with nine rounds of buckshot ammunition to aid in the investigation. Kangar OCPD Assistant Commissioner Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop confirmed that the seizure was part of an ongoing probe into the events that unfolded during the sacrificial ceremony. According to the police chief, the statement of the Perlis Menteri Besar has also been recorded as part of the investigation, though no details regarding the nature of his involvement were disclosed.

The incident came to light after a 38-second video recording went viral on social media, prompting a public police report to be filed at 4:51pm on Friday, May 29. The case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960 (Act 206) for discharging a firearm in a public place. If convicted, the offence carries a maximum penalty of one year's imprisonment, a fine not exceeding RM2,000, or both.

ACP Yusharifuddin added that the police take seriously any act that could disrupt public order and will not hesitate to take firm action against those involved. He also urged members of the public with information related to the incident to come forward by contacting any nearby police station or by directly reaching the investigating officer, Assistant Superintendent Tengku Mohd Farid Tengku Ibrahim, at 019-993 9200 or 04-908 2222.

He explained that checks through the Licensing Division of the Kangar District Police Headquarters confirmed that the individual who used the firearm, identified as Abu Bakar, is the legal holder of a firearm licence for the weapon concerned. This aspect raises questions about the responsibilities of licensed gun owners and the circumstances under which firearms can be used in public.

The incident has sparked discussions on social media about the appropriateness of using firearms to control animals, even in emergencies, and the potential risks to public safety. Some netizens have called for stricter regulations on firearm usage during religious or community events. Others have expressed concern over the welfare of sacrificial animals and the need for proper handling procedures.

The police investigation aims to determine whether the use of the shotgun was justified under the circumstances and whether any laws were violated beyond the discharge of a firearm in a public place. The Perlis Menteri Besar's recorded statement may shed light on any official knowledge or approval of such actions during public ceremonies. As the investigation continues, the public is reminded to remain calm and allow the authorities to carry out their duties.

The case highlights the delicate balance between religious practices, public safety, and firearm regulations in Malaysia. It also underscores the power of social media in bringing incidents to the attention of law enforcement. The police have assured that they will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.

Meanwhile, the community in Kuala Perlis and beyond awaits the outcome, hoping that lessons will be learned to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The incident has also prompted calls for better planning and supervision during sacrificial events to ensure both human and animal safety. The authorities are expected to issue guidelines or reminders to firearm license holders regarding the proper use of weapons.

The case serves as a reminder that firearms, even when legally owned, must be handled with the utmost care and within the boundaries of the law. The police urge anyone with additional information to step forward to assist in the investigation. The investigating officer can be contacted at the numbers provided. The police appreciate the cooperation of the public in maintaining order and safety





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Firearm Seizure Perlis Sacrificial Cow Arms Act Public Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cow was aggressive and needed to be immobilised, says Perlis Mentri BesarTOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Some Japanese ⁠financial institutions were granted access ‌to U.S. AI giant OpenAI's GPT-5.5 model to defend against cyberattacks, Japanese Finance ​Minister Satsuki Katayama said ⁠on Friday.

Read more »

Discharging firearm in public a serious offence, says MPJelutong MP RSN Rayer also asks if Perlis menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah, who shot a sacrificial cow, owns a gun licence.

Read more »

Perlis Chief Minister Seized for Discharging Shotgun at Aggressive CowPolice in Kuala Perlis confiscated a shotgun and nine rounds of buckshot linked to former Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah after a video showed him firing at a rampaging cow during an Aidiladha ceremony. The incident, captured in a 38‑second clip, sparked public debate over the use of firearms for animal control and religious slaughter. Authorities confirmed Abu Bakar held a valid licence but are investigating the discharge under the Arms Act, which carries up to a year's jail or a fine of RM2,000.

Read more »

Perlis Menteri Besar Faces Investigation Over Shooting of Aggressive CowPerlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah is facing an investigation over the shooting of an aggressive cow during a korban programme in Kuala Perlis.

Read more »