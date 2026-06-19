Fire devastates Klang terraced house, father burned and son suffers breathing problems

A blaze tore through a double‑storey terraced home in Taman Seri Istana Hills, Klang early Friday, injuring a 57‑year‑old father with burns and his 28‑year‑old son with respiratory distress. Thirteen firefighters from two stations contained the fire within twenty‑four minutes, and both victims were taken to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah for treatment.

A tragic incident unfolded in the early hours of Friday, June 19, in the neighbourhood of Taman Seri Istana Hills in Klang, Selangor. At approximately 5.23 a.m., a fire broke out in a double‑storey terraced house that was home to a 57‑year‑old father and his 28‑year‑old son.

The blaze rapidly engulfed the structure, destroying roughly seventy percent of the dwelling before firefighters were able to bring it under control at 5.47 a.m. The fire caused severe injuries to both occupants. The father suffered burns to his wrists and head that covered about ten percent of his body surface, while his son experienced serious breathing difficulties as a result of inhaling smoke and hot gases.

Both victims received immediate first aid at the scene and were subsequently transferred by an Emergency Medical Rescue Services vehicle to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah for further treatment. The response to the emergency was coordinated by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department. Assistant operations director Ashrul Riezal Asbar confirmed that personnel from the Klang Selatan Fire and Rescue Station were the first to arrive on site, followed shortly by reinforcements from the Klang Utara station.

In total, thirteen firefighters tackled the blaze, utilizing two Fire Rescue Tender engines and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services vehicle to manage both the fire suppression efforts and the medical evacuation of the injured. The fire was declared under control within twenty‑four minutes of the initial alarm, a testament to the swift and coordinated action of the responders.

Ashrul Riezal emphasized that the rapid deployment of resources and the close cooperation between the two fire stations were crucial in preventing further loss of life and limiting the damage to the property. Investigators from the fire department have launched an inquiry into the cause of the fire, which remains undetermined at this stage. Neighbouring residents reported hearing the alarm and seeing thick plumes of smoke rising from the building before the fire trucks arrived.

The incident has raised concerns among the local community about fire safety measures in older terraced houses, many of which feature narrow stairways and limited escape routes. Local authorities have urged homeowners to review their fire safety protocols, ensure that smoke detectors are functional, and maintain clear access for emergency services.

The father and son are currently receiving medical care, and their condition is described as stable, though the extent of the son's respiratory injury will be monitored closely in the coming days. The community has expressed solidarity with the family, offering support and assistance as they cope with the aftermath of the devastating fire





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Klang Fire House Fire Injured Father Son Breathing Difficulties Fire Department Response

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