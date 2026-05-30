Fire Destroys Terrace House and 4X4 Vehicle in Seremban 2

A serious fire raged through a terrace house and a parked four-wheel-drive vehicle in Taman Galena, Seremban 2, resulting in total loss of the vehicle and significant damage to the property. Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control with no casualties reported. The incident also disrupted electricity supply to nearby homes.

A devastating fire engulfed a terrace house and a four-wheel-drive vehicle in Taman Galena, Seremban 2, Seremban today. The blaze, which started on Jalan Bukit Galena 14, was reported to the Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department ( JBPM ) Negeri Sembilan at 1:52 pm.

Firefighters from the Seremban 2 Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), along with support from the Seremban BBP, responded promptly to the scene. The fire involved a Class A terrace house measuring 22 by 75 feet, as well as a 4X4 vehicle parked within the property. The vehicle was completely destroyed, suffering 100% damage. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by 2:25 pm, preventing further spread.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire and the total extent of property loss are currently under investigation. The incident also caused a power outage affecting several homes in Taman Galena, according to Bukit Kepayang state assemblyperson Nicole Tan Lee Koon. Authorities continue to assess the situation while preliminary recovery and safety checks are underway in the affected neighborhood





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Fire Seremban Terrace House 4X4 Vehicle JBPM Power Outage

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