Fire Destroys Buildings at SM Ugama (A) Darul Ulum Muhammadiah School in Bachok

A fire caused significant damage to SM Ugama (A) Darul Ulum Muhammadiah school in Bachok, Kelantan, on Sunday afternoon. The fire impacted multiple buildings, including the academic block and student hostel, but no injuries were reported. The school has initiated home-based learning until Thursday while assessing the damage and planning for recovery.

Images courtesy of Habsah Ismail and others via BERNAMA. A devastating fire ravaged the SM Ugama (A) Darul Ulum Muhammadiah school in Kolam, Pak Badol, Bachok , on Sunday afternoon, leaving significant damage in its wake. The incident, which occurred on April 12th, prompted an immediate response from local fire services and the Kelantan Education Department, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the school community.

The fire resulted in extensive damage across multiple buildings, impacting the educational infrastructure and student accommodation. The prompt action of the fire crews, coupled with the school's safety protocols, ensured that no injuries were sustained, allowing for the swift evacuation of all students, teachers, and support staff to a designated safe zone. The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. The aftermath of the fire has left the community reeling, but with relief that no one was hurt. Efforts are now focused on assessing the full extent of the damage, planning for the temporary or permanent relocation of students, and ensuring the continuity of education. The school principal, Ahmad Norisham Ab Halim, stated that upon detection of the fire, students engaged in outdoor activities were immediately directed to gather in the school field as a critical safety measure. This swift response played a key role in the successful evacuation and the prevention of any potential harm to the students. The Kelantan Education Department released a statement assuring the public of its dedication to the safety, welfare, and well-being of the entire school community, emphasizing the immediate actions taken to support the affected students and staff. The response highlighted the importance of coordinated emergency protocols and the preparedness of the school administration and emergency services to tackle unexpected events. The fire, which was initially reported at 3:37 pm, saw the arrival of the fire engine at the location, approximately 12 kilometers away, at 3:56 pm. The firefighting teams from Ketereh, Pasir Tumboh, and Pengkalan Chepa played a critical role in containing the blaze. A total of 25 personnel were involved in the operation. The fire was brought under control at 4:10 pm, but the operation continued to ensure that all potential sources of re-ignition were extinguished. The fire resulted in damage to the academic block, which housed classrooms, as well as the hostel supervisor's room. The male students' hostel was also significantly affected. The fire's impact is extensive, causing damage to the academic infrastructure and disrupting the normal learning environment. Following the incident, the school announced that home-based learning will be conducted until Thursday, April 16th. This temporary measure is designed to provide continuity of education while the school assesses the damage and organizes the recovery. The swift implementation of this alternative learning method demonstrates the school's commitment to the students' educational progress. The fire incident underscores the crucial need for fire safety measures, regular fire drills, and a comprehensive emergency preparedness plan within educational institutions. This event also highlights the importance of immediate coordination between local authorities, fire services, and educational departments in handling such emergencies to minimize the potential for injuries and mitigate the impacts of property damage. The quick response from the fire department, the cooperation of the school administration, and the safety measures implemented by the students underscore the effectiveness of an organised disaster protocol. The incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of even the most robust educational environments. The incident will trigger a comprehensive assessment of the school's fire safety measures, ensuring they are up to standard and that the entire community is aware of and able to follow proper safety procedures. The community is united in their relief that no lives were lost. The fire has resulted in damage to critical academic and residential sections of the school, impacting the ability to conduct normal classes. Further assessments of the structural integrity of the buildings will be required before classes can fully resume. The impact of the fire is felt by students, teachers, support staff, and the wider community, but the focus remains on the safety and well-being of everyone affected, alongside recovery efforts to help rebuild and restart educational activities





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