Fire Breaks Out at BYD Parking Garage in Shenzhen Industrial Park

A fire engulfed a parking garage at BYD's industrial park in Shenzhen, China, on April 14, 2026. The garage stored test and scrapped electric vehicles. The fire was extinguished but raised concerns about EV fire safety and response.

A fire erupted at a parking garage within the BYD industrial park located in Shenzhen , Guangdong province, China, on April 14th, 2026. The incident, captured in social media videos and later confirmed by Reuters, showed thick, black smoke billowing into the sky as flames consumed a significant portion of a multi-story building. Fire trucks and police responded to the scene, highlighting the scale and severity of the blaze. According to BYD , the affected area served as a parking facility for test and scrapped vehicles. The company issued a statement confirming that the fire had been extinguished. The global headquarters of the electric vehicle manufacturer are situated in the Pingshan district of Shenzhen , a major industrial hub in southern China. This incident underscores the potential hazards associated with electric vehicle facilities, particularly when considering the storage of vehicles, even those designated for testing or disposal, and raises concerns about the safety protocols and fire suppression systems in place at such locations. The rapid spread of the fire and the visual impact of the smoke emphasize the need for thorough investigations into the cause and the effectiveness of fire prevention measures.

The local fire and rescue department had earlier reported the fire, which occurred on Tuesday morning. The user-generated videos, meticulously reviewed and verified by Reuters, provided crucial visual evidence of the unfolding event. Experts have noted that electric vehicle fires exhibit distinct characteristics compared to those involving internal combustion engine vehicles. EV fires are often characterized by their persistence, prolonged duration, and the propensity for reignition. The lithium-ion batteries commonly used in EVs contain significant energy, and the thermal runaway process, where heat generates more heat, can make these fires particularly difficult to control and extinguish. This difference in behavior necessitates specialized firefighting techniques and equipment to effectively combat EV-related fires and prevent their spread. The fact that the affected vehicles were either test or scrapped further underscores the potential for a large number of vehicles to be involved, amplifying the scope of the incident. The incident serves as a reminder of the evolving challenges faced by emergency services and the automotive industry in the era of electric mobility and the critical need to proactively address fire safety concerns in EV-related environments.

The investigation into the fire's cause and the extent of the damage is underway. Preliminary reports indicate the fire was contained to the parking garage and did not spread to other buildings within the industrial park. However, the exact origin of the blaze remains undetermined. The incident has prompted discussions on fire safety regulations and best practices specific to electric vehicle infrastructure. The focus will be on determining whether the existing fire suppression systems were adequate and whether any vulnerabilities existed within the parking garage's design or vehicle storage practices. Furthermore, the incident will likely lead to a review of emergency response protocols within the industrial park and the surrounding area. The assessment will also cover employee training regarding fire hazards and evacuation procedures. This incident is occurring amid the backdrop of increasing EV adoption worldwide, and it will be a key learning point for BYD. The company's response and actions following this incident will be closely scrutinized by industry experts and regulatory bodies. The long-term implications will likely affect how electric vehicle manufacturers and associated industries approach fire safety and prevention measures, thus impacting the wider shift towards sustainable transport.





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