Fire and Rescue Department Honors Long-Serving Deputy Director-General

Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman, a veteran fire and rescue officer, was honored at a full ceremonial parade marking his retirement as the Fire and Rescue Department deputy director-general (Operations). He is remembered for his contributions to the department's C4i system, fire investigations, and firefighters' welfare.

After more than three decades in the fire and rescue service, Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman was honored at a full ceremonial parade held on Friday (May 22) to mark his retirement as the Fire and Rescue Department deputy director-general (Operations).

Ahmad Izram, who began his career in the fire service on January 13, 1992, held several key positions, including director of the Penang Fire and Rescue Department, director of the Fire Investigation Division, and director of the Fire and Rescue Operations Division, before being appointed deputy director-general (Operations) in April 2024. He is also remembered as a key figure in developing the department’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4i) system, and for strengthening fire investigations and firefighters’ welfare.

"I have no regrets at all. I am very proud because we not only work, but we are also able to innovate.

"It is okay even if some of the things we create are not accepted by the department. What is important is that we continue innovating", he said after the ceremony. According to him, the C4i system currently being implemented can improve operational efficiency by enabling real-time, computerised monitoring of fire engines and emergency response operations.

"This is still at the early stage and currently only for the Klang Valley. We hope the government will support us in expanding this programme to all states in Malaysia", he said.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad described Ahmad Izram as a meticulous officer who played a major role in shaping various reforms within the department.

"We will certainly feel his loss because, personally, I see Datuk Izram’s real strength and quality in his attention to detail. "That attention to detail enabled him to become an individual who shaped many important matters within the department", he said. The full ceremonial event also featured a special parade and a poetry recital as a symbol of appreciation for Ahmad Izram’s service and sacrifices throughout his years with the department





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Fire And Rescue Retirement Ahmad Izram Osman C4i System Fire Investigations Malaysia

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