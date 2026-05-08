Finn Allen's blistering century propels Kolkata Knight Riders to victory over Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen smashed an unbeaten 100 off just 47 balls in their eight-wicket demolition of Delhi Capitals, boosting their playoff hopes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Allen's scintillating knock, featuring 10 sixes, helped Kolkata chase down a 143-run target with 5.4 overs to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders ' Finn Allen smashed an unbeaten 100 off just 47 balls in their eight-wicket demolition of Delhi Capitals on Friday, boosting their playoff hopes in the Indian Premier League ( IPL ).

Allen's scintillating knock, featuring 10 sixes, helped Kolkata chase down a 143-run target with 5.4 overs to spare. Delhi's hopes of a top-four finish appear over as they slumped behind Kolkata, with captain Axar Patel already thinking about next season's plans. Delhi managed a below-par 142-8 with only Pathum Nissanka (50) and Ashutosh Sharma (39) briefly dominating the bowlers. Kolkata applied the squeeze through their three-pronged spin attack, which returned the combined figures of 12-0-76-3.

Allen toyed with the Delhi attack when Kolkata returned to chase, and the New Zealander was particularly harsh on the spinners. With the target in sight, Allen put on a show, hitting Vipraj Nigam for three sixes in a row and smashing a couple of them in the next over from Kuldeep Yadav.

'I've been working on having more strings in my bow,' player of the match Allen said. 'It was challenging early on, then I went on to bat deep. That's my model - stay in when it's tough, give myself a chance. Nice to have success after some frustration.





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