Finland Stages Comeback to Defeat Canada, Set Up Final Showdown with Switzerland

Finland rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat Canada 4-2 in the IIHF World Championship semifinals, setting up a gold medal match against host nation Switzerland.

Finland mounted a stirring comeback from a one-goal deficit to defeat top-seeded Canada 4-2 in the semifinals of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship on Saturday, booking their place in the gold medal game against host nation Switzerland .

The match, played at the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich, showcased the resilience of the Finnish squad as they weathered an early Canadian surge and then dominated the second period to seize control. Finland will now face a formidable Swiss team that crushed Norway 6-0 earlier in the day, setting up a thrilling finale on Sunday. The opening period saw both teams trade blows in a high-tempo affair. Finland struck first at 3:30, capitalizing on a Canadian turnover.

Patrik Puistola collected a perfect feed and snapped the puck into the top-right corner of the net on a clean breakaway, igniting the Finnish bench. Canada, still smarting from their Olympic gold medal loss to the United States in February, responded swiftly. Less than five minutes later, Robert Thomas pounced on a deflected shot to level the score.

The Canadians then took the lead when Dylan Holloway controlled a lofted pass and fired home, sending them into the first intermission up 2-1. Undeterred, the Finns came out with renewed vigor in the second period. Just 49 seconds in, captain Aleksander Barkov tied the game with a precise finish. The momentum shifted decisively as Konsta Helenius and Aatu Raty added two more goals within a span of five minutes, stretching Finland's lead to 4-2.

Canadian netminder Jet Greaves was under siege as the Finnish forecheck created multiple scoring chances. In the third period, Canada threw everything forward in a desperate bid to equalize, but Finnish goaltender Justus Annunen stood tall, making several key saves to preserve the lead. The Finnish defense, anchored by a disciplined rearguard, absorbed the pressure and cleared pucks effectively, ensuring their team's safe passage to the final. Finland, four-time world champions, will aim to capture their first title since 2022.

Switzerland, meanwhile, will compete in their third straight final, still searching for their first gold medal. The host nation has impressed throughout the tournament, and their dominant semifinal performance against Norway underlined their credentials. Sunday's gold medal match promises to be a compelling contest between two well-coached, disciplined teams. Finland will rely on their depth and experience, while Switzerland will draw energy from a passionate home crowd.

Both sides have shown resilience and skill, setting the stage for a memorable championship decider





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