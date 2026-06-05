Financial Support Systems and Legal Protections for Retrenched Workers in Malaysia

This article provides a comprehensive guide to the benefits, payouts, claims, and financial lifelines available to retrenched workers in Malaysia. It also highlights the importance of timely submission of claims and the potential tax exemptions for compensation for loss of employment.

Lost Your Job In Malaysia? Here’s Every Benefit, Payout, Claim & Financial Lifeline You Should Know About. If there’s one thing retrenched workers should remember, it’s this: time matters.

Keep copies of all employment documents, payslips, contracts, and correspondence. For employees earning RM4,000 or below per month and who have worked continuously for at least 12 months, the Employment (Termination and Lay-Off Benefits) Regulations 1980 provide minimum statutory termination benefits. For higher-income employees, entitlement is often governed by the employment contract. By law, termination benefits must generally be paid within seven days from the date employment ends.

If you worked in the private sector and lost your job through no fault of your own, your first stop should be PERKESO’s Employment Insurance System (EIS), also known as If approved, eligible workers can receive monthly financial assistance while searching for a new job. One of the most important things to know is that EIS claims must generally be submitted within 60 days from your last day of employment. There’s also a reward if you find work early.

Workers who secure a new job before their EIS benefits run out may qualify for the Early Re-employment Allowance (EBSA), which provides a cash incentive based on remaining unused benefits. PERKESO also offers training programmes, training allowances, and skills development opportunities to help unemployed workers return to the workforce faster. A surprising number of retrenched workers end up paying more income tax than necessary simply because they don’t know the exemptions available.

Compensation for loss of employment is eligible for a tax exemption of RM10,000 for every completed year of service with the same employer. Only the remaining RM20,000 would be subject to taxation. For those struggling with credit card debt, personal loans, or multiple financial commitments, help is available through the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK). Its Debt Management Programme can help eligible borrowers restructure repayments and avoid spiralling debt problems.

Many employees rely entirely on company-provided medical benefits. What some workers don’t realize is that this coverage often ends once employment ends. It’s important to check with your HR department that the process is initiated promptly to avoid unnecessary delays





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Retrenchment Benefits Employment Insurance System Early Re-Employment Allowance Credit Counselling And Debt Management Agency Company Medical Coverage

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