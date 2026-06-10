Financial Benefits for Raising Three or More Children in Singapore

The Large Families Scheme announced during Budget 2025 provides substantial financial benefits for families with three or more children. These benefits include a top-up in the Child Development Account (CDA) and in the mothers’ MediSave account, as well as additional funds for each subsequent child.

The Large Families Scheme , announced during Budget 2025 , is meant to ease the costs of raising three children or more. About 5,000 children have received substantial financial benefits in the first year or so of the scheme.

These benefits include a S$10,000 top-up in their Child Development Account (CDA) and $5,000 in their mothers’ MediSave account. Families get up to $16,000 in additional benefits for every third and subsequent Singaporean children born on or after Feb 18, 2025. These benefits include the CDA First Step Grant of $10,000, double the $5,000 all Singaporean children receive. The funds can be used to pay for pre-school and healthcare expenses incurred by the child or his or her siblings.

They will also get the Large Family MediSave Grant of $5,000, credited into the mother’s MediSave account. The MediSave funds can be used to offset pregnancy and delivery-related expenses, as well as approved medical bills for dependants. As at March, about 5,000 children have received the CDA First Step Grant and the Large Family MediSave Grant. These children will also get $1,000 annually in Large Family LifeSG Credits from the year they turn one to the year they turn six.

Families whose third or subsequent child was born before Feb 18, 2025, also qualify for the Large Family LifeSG Credits if they meet certain criteria. Singapore’s resident total fertility rate fell to a record low of 0.87 in 2025, with more couples choosing to stop at just one or two children. The Large Families Scheme aims to encourage couples with two children to consider having another by providing some financial support.

The policy also sends a message to the public that we should celebrate large families, which potentially can have a longer-term impact on changing social norms about marriage and parenthood





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Large Families Scheme Budget 2025 Child Development Account (CDA) Medisave Account Financial Benefits Raising Three Or More Children Celebrating Large Families Changing Social Norms Intensive Parenting Educational And Developmental Outcomes Financial Investment Caregiving Arrangements Work Demands Intensive Parenting Educational And Developmental Outcomes Financial Investment Caregiving Arrangements Work Demands

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coffee's Link to Mood: Experts Discuss Benefits and LimitsExperts discuss the complex relationship between coffee consumption and mood, noting that while caffeine can offer a short-term boost by increasing dopamine signaling and alertness, the link to reduced depressive symptoms is not strong and does not prove prevention or treatment. They caution that excessive intake may worsen mental health and that regular consumption leads to tolerance, reducing effects over time. The morning's first cup is particularly reinforcing due to the body's caffeine deficit after sleep.

Read more »

Sabah Government Committed to Ensuring Tourism Benefits Reach Local CommunitiesThe Sabah government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of the state's growing tourism industry are more widely enjoyed by local communities. Tourism Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the government has taken note of concerns regarding the need for tourism-driven economic growth to directly benefit Sabahans.

Read more »

Study finds gap between financial literacy and financial security among MalaysiansAny advertisements in New York that feature artificial intelligence-generated people in place of actors will now be violating state law if they don't clearly label that they have used a 'synthetic performer.'

Read more »

Digitally active Malaysians have good financial literacy but security remains elusive for many, study findsKUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Digitally engaged Malaysians have relatively strong financial literacy, but many still struggle to turn that knowledge into long-term financial security,...

Read more »