Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Switch 2 and Xbox: New 'Streamlined Progression' Menu Sparks Difficulty Debate

The upcoming port of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the Switch 2 and Xbox features a 'Streamlined Progression' menu, offering players various options to reduce or eliminate challenge. This move has sparked debate about the game's difficulty and its impact on the overall player experience. The new menu allows players to experience the game in 'God Mode'.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake , with all of its fantastic action RPG combat, is making its way to the Switch 2 and Xbox soon. Based on initial impressions, the game should be up to the challenge of delivering quality visuals and stable performance, even on the go.

However, the upcoming port has introduced a new menu called Streamlined Progression, which, as the name implies, gives players various options to reduce or eliminate challenge in the game, making defeating bosses and progressing through the story significantly easier. If a player activates every option in this menu, they will essentially be playing in God Mode, with perpetual max HP and MP, infinite money and recovery items, and attacks that always deal 9,999 damage to opponents. This raises the question of whether it might be more sensible to watch a Let's Play instead, especially if the primary interest is the narrative. The game, particularly on its hard difficulty and during some late-game bosses on normal mode, can be challenging. While modular difficulty control is generally welcome, especially when it aids in learning game mechanics by scaling down a challenge, the Streamlined Progression menu seems to remove challenge entirely. Features like persistently maintaining max health and damage output do little to streamline gameplay; instead, they eliminate any and all potential difficulty. This approach contrasts with the design philosophy of many games, where difficulty options serve to assist players in understanding and mastering the game's mechanics. The introduction of this mode has sparked further discussion around difficulty, partly fueled by similar debates in other recent game releases. Managing MP, for example, is a core facet of the game's combat system. Having it always at max can easily cultivate bad habits and detract from the intended gameplay experience. Similarly, dishing out 9,999 damage with every hit doesn't streamline build-crafting, but rather renders it irrelevant. A more effective approach, from the perspective of promoting player engagement and learning, could involve difficulty sliders. For instance, a guaranteed damage minimum would encourage players to learn how to build more power while still providing assistance. The same principle applies to mechanics like the Limit Break meter; instead of always having it full, a faster fill rate could better introduce new players to what actions increase the meter and what rewards they will gain. The appeal of power fantasy in Final Fantasy 7 Remake stems from the investment players make in gaining competency over its complex systems. Success in defeating Sephiroth is satisfying not merely because the narrative designates the characters as heroes, but because players themselves have risen to the challenge of becoming heroes through their mastery of the game. The Streamlined Progression menu, in its current form, may inadvertently diminish this sense of accomplishment by removing the very elements that make the power fantasy meaningful. The core design of the game emphasizes that Cloud and his allies aren't just strong because they have plot armor, but because players invest time and effort into mastering the game's intricate systems. This is a departure from the design principles that have traditionally informed the development of challenging, player-focused games.





