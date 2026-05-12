Filipino Film Editor Rafael Luis "Rafa" Fernando's Unexpected Journey to Cannes

After dreaming of becoming a doctor and studying molecular science and biotechnology at a top university, Rafael Luis "Rafa" Fernando abandoned his career plans and began his filmmaking career, working his way up through positions such as editor and teacher.

Filipino editor Rafael Luis "Rafa" Fernando dreamt of being a doctor; life, however, had other plans. - PHOTO PROVIDED TO ASIA NEWS NETWORK MANILA: The 2026 Festival de Cannes is in full swing.

For many of those involved in film production, having an entry in the prestigious festival is not only a career milestone but a lifelong dream come true. Such is the case for young Filipino film editor Rafael Luis "Rafa" Fernando, who is set to attend the 79th edition of the competition as editor of the short film Left Behind, Still Standing (2026).

But the road to Cannes is no stroll in the park for the Manila-born and raised film aficionado; it has been one of detours and reroutes, with quite a few unexpected stops along the way. In an interview with Asia News Network (ANN), Rafa talks about his not-so-straightforward route to Cannes and the importance of loving your craft.

"I've always had a love for filmmaking," Rafa tells ANN, recounting how, back in middle school, he made digital animations using sprites of his favourite video game characters. Despite this enthusiasm, he did not think of it as a hobby. It never occurred to him that it could be a viable career path growing up.

"I thought the only way into the industry would be to work at one of the big TV stations, and I felt that ship had already sailed for me by the time I got out of university," he said. Rafa then set his eyes on becoming a doctor instead, as he wanted to do something that would positively impact people's lives.

This dream saw him studying in the country's top science high school and going on to the premier state university to finish a degree in molecular science and biotechnology. After college, with filmmaking still relegated to the back of his mind, Rafa went for a "safe" job in sales and marketing.

His love for filmmaking didn't wane, however, as he found himself incorporating some form of video production into his work, whether through a reel for a product launch or helping his boss pitch his team's success with an animated video presentation. It was during a stint at Cadbury's marketing department that he realised he wanted to do more and that there was more than one way to get into film production.

It also dawned on him that filmmaking was his true calling, especially since he could still touch people's lives through stories.

"After I realised I could make my own way into film, I saved up some money, then left my corporate job and took some courses in film production. " For Rafa, the most pivotal moment came when he did a course in documentary filmmaking at the School of Slow Media (SoSM), a film training programme that conducted workshops in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam.

"The course was an intensive three-day experience that gave me a new perspective on filmmaking," he said. "While the other classes I took were more technical, this one was philosophical, emphasising the need to humanise the people we make films about, and also ourselves as those who make films. Doing things their way made creating feel even more fulfilling and hooked me in further.





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FILM PRODUCTION CANNES FILM FESTIVAL DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKER EDITOR TRAINING PROGRAMME

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