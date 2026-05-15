Fight between female students in Bedong school goes viral, police investigating

A video of a fight between female students in front of a secondary school in Bedong has gone viral. Police are investigating the incident and have identified between six and 10 female students involved. The cause of the fight is believed to be a misunderstanding on social media among several students.

A fight between female students in front of a secondary school in Bedong was caught on video and went viral. Police are investigating the incident and have identified between six and 10 female students involved.

The actions of several students trying to break up the fight created the impression that everyone at the scene was involved in the fight. No weapons were used and no serious injuries were reported. The cause of the fight is believed to be a misunderstanding on social media among several students





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Bedong Secondary School Fight Female Students Police Investigation Social Media Misunderstanding

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