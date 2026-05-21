FIFA World Cup Bookings Lagging Behind Expectations

Despite predictions of a significant boost in hotel bookings, city hotels in New York and Mexico are experiencing softer-than-expected demand during the FIFA World Cup. Travel concerns, US visa issues, and high ticket prices have been cited as major factors contributing to the lower-than-anticipated demand. On the other hand, Airbnb and short-term rental platforms are seeing increased bookings, indicating that soccer fans may be seeking cheaper options amid concerns.

City hotels in New York and Mexico are seeing a softer-than-expected demand during the FIFA World Cup, despite predictions of a significant influx of bookings.

Travel concerns from international fans, issues with US visas, and high ticket prices have been cited as major factors in the lower-than-anticipated demand. However, Airbnb and short-term rental platforms are experiencing an uptick in bookings compared to last year. Despite concerns about congestion, high prices, and security, the tournament is expected to drive tourism in cities outside of the host countries.

Hotels in Mexico City, hosting the opening match, have reported bookings of around 30% to 36%, indicating that soccer fans may be delaying their stays or seeking cheaper options





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FIFA World Cup Hotel Bookings Demand Expenses US Visa Ticket Prices Concerns FIFA Hotel Owners Airbnb Short-Term Rental Platforms Kansas City Kansas Seattle San Francisco Dallas Houston Los Angeles New York Mexico Mexico City Hotel Resorts Hotel Associations Ronan Evain Vijay Dandapani Travelers Pricing Mexico Tourism Vancouver Hotel Occupancy British Columbia Hotel Association Kansas City Tourism Officials Derik Detter

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