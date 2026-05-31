FIFA World Cup 2026 to Introduce New Laws of the Game

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has made changes to the laws of the game which will be applied from the 2026-27 season onwards as well as at the World Cup, which kicks off on June 11 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The International Football Association Board ( IFAB ) has made changes to the laws of the game which will be applied from the 2026-27 season onwards as well as at the World Cup, which kicks off on June 11 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The IFAB approved a set of landmark changes to the Laws of the Game and the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the first major tournament to use them. These amendments aim to tackle discrimination, cut time-wasting, enhance match tempo and improve both the player and fan experience. A player who covers their mouth with their hand, arm or shirt in confrontational situations will receive a red card.

However, players who cover their mouths while having friendly conversations with club team mates on opposing teams, for example, will not be punished. Players who leave the field of play to protest about a referee's decision will be shown a red card. The new rule comes into effect after Senegal stormed off the field in protest at a penalty awarded against them in the Africa Cup of Nations final, before they returned to beat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time.

Referees will start a visual five-second countdown with a raised hand. If a goal-kick is not taken at the end of the countdown, a corner kick is awarded to the opponents. Players have 10 seconds to leave the field when the substitution board has been shown.

If the player being substituted does not leave the field of play within 10 seconds, the substitute may enter only at the first stoppage after one minute has elapsed following the restart and the referee gives them the signal. An outfield player must leave the field of play for one minute after the restart if medical staff entered the pitch to treat them.

Exceptions include goalkeeper injuries, collisions between a goalkeeper and outfield player, collisions between team mates that need attention, severe injury such as head injuries and concussions, or when the injured player is set to take a penalty. We started using VAR in FIFA competitions in 2017, at the Confederations Cup before the World Cup in Russia in 2018. So, we think it is the time to reconsider the protocol which was written when there was very limited experience.

Red card issued from a clearly incorrect yellow card. Mistaken identity: a player is shown a yellow or red card for an offence committed by another player. Incorrectly awarded corner kicks: VAR can intervene if the decision can be corrected immediately without delaying the restart. VAR can now intervene when a foul is committed before play restarts for example when an attacker fouls a defender before the ball is in play from a set-piece.

The break will be taken around the halfway mark of each half 22nd minute. Referees have been given a bit of flexibility with the timing of the break.

For example, if a player is injured and requires treatment in the 20th minute, the referee can signal the hydration break. If a goalkeeper is receiving treatment on the pitch, players from both teams will not be allowed to leave the field of play and have a 'timeout' with their respective coaches





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FIFA World Cup 2026 New Laws Of The Game IFAB Discrimination VAR

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