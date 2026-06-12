FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Guide: Streaming Options Across Malaysia

A comprehensive guide on how to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Malaysia, detailing paid and free streaming options from Unifi TV and RTM, including coverage scope, platform reliability, and costs.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is underway, hosted across Mexico, Canada, and the United States from June 12 to July 20. For Malaysia n viewers, the official broadcasters are Unifi TV and RTM , offering various ways to catch all 104 matches.

Unifi TV streams every match live in full HD, but both subscribers and non-subscribers must purchase a season pass costing between RM50 and RM60. RTM provides extensive coverage across its platforms-RTM Klik and MyTV-with all matches available either live or delayed, plus highlights and catch-up options, and it's free with no registration required. The Communications Minister initially said RTM would only show selected matches, but an updated FAQ confirms expanded coverage.

When choosing a platform, consider reliability: Unifi TV has a proven track record for handling high traffic during major events, ensuring a seamless experience. Free services like RTM Klik and MyTV may face performance issues under massive concurrent viewership, especially during popular games.

Additionally, the government has added free live streams to the MyGOV app. Whether you prefer budget-friendly options or premium reliability, multiple avenues exist to enjoy the tournament on smartphones, tablets, computers, and Smart TVs





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcasting Rights Streaming Unifi TV RTM Malaysia

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