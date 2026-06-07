FIFA's World Cup Ticket Prices Price Out Fans, Turning People's Game into Corporate Scalping

An opinion piece criticizes FIFA's exorbitant ticket pricing for the World Cup, contrasting it with the affordable costs of past tournaments and highlighting how current fees, including secondary markups and ancillary expenses like parking, alienate average fans and risk empty stadiums.

The upcoming World Cup Final is priced at an astonishing ten thousand US dollars, a sum that represents over a year's salary for many global citizens.

This pricing scheme, driven by FIFA, transforms the organization into a corporate scalper, fundamentally altering the accessibility of what was once known as the people's game. The author contrasts this with personal experiences from 1966, where the total cost for six matches, including the final, was a mere two pounds, seventeen shillings, and sixpence-equivalent to about fifteen Malaysian Ringgit or under four US dollars.

Even the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, often hailed as the greatest, offered final tickets for just under five dollars. Those historic tournaments allowed fans to witness legends like Pelé and Gordon Banks for a pittance, creating memories that lasted a lifetime. Today, the financial barrier is immense. To follow a team through all possible games, former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore estimates costs between ten thousand and thirty-five thousand dollars.

Even ancillary expenses are exorbitant: parking near the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles costs three hundred dollars, still requiring a long walk, while train fares from Boston to Foxborough will quadruple during the tournament. This World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, opens the door for nations rarely present on the global stage but simultaneously shuts out their fans due to prohibitive costs and stringent entry scrutiny, including social media checks and immigration enforcement threats.

The real killer, however, is the price. FIFA officials are reportedly nervous about low attendances and a lack of atmosphere, undermining the spectacle. FIFA defends the pricing by claiming Americans are accustomed to high costs for sports in super stadiums, but this ignores fans from the other forty-seven participating nations. The tournament lacks football-specific infrastructure, with only one purpose-built stadium in Toronto, and there is a cultural mismatch as football, a low-scoring game, may see defensive tactics that dampen excitement.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino bears significant blame; ticket prices were historically kept low, even in the 1994 US World Cup, to avoid upsetting fans. Now, the model resembles a money grab: FIFA bought half a billion dollars' worth of tickets and resells them, taking a fifteen percent cut from both buyers and sellers, akin to a government acting as the villain in a film. This overreach threatens to deny Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo the full houses their farewells deserve.

Adding to the controversy, New York and New Jersey have subpoenaed FIFA over ticketing practices, citing soaring prices and misled consumers about seat locations. As one official succinctly put it, it is a lesson in how to suck the joy out of the game. The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT





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FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices Scalping Corporate Greed Fan Access Infantino Attendance 2026 World Cup

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