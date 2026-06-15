FIFA's Hydration Breaks Prove Controversial at World Cup

FIFA's mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in World Cup matches are proving as controversial as they are cooling, with players and coaches having differing opinions on their necessity and effectiveness.

FIFA 's mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in World Cup matches are proving as controversial as they are cooling, with players split over interruptions that some say kill the flow of the game while coaches embrace them as tactical timeouts.

The breaks were introduced after the sweltering Club World Cup in the United States last year when soaring temperatures and oppressive humidity fuelled concerns among players, coaches and fans. Matches will have hydration breaks taken around the 22nd minute in each half and the rule essentially breaks the game down into four quarters.

Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk expressed his concerns, stating that the breaks can be annoying for neutral watchers on TV and that they should be considered on a game-by-game basis. Belgium's Youri Tielemans also shared his thoughts, saying that the breaks can work both ways, with some cities being too hot and others not being hot enough. The FIFA rule mandates hydration breaks in each game at the World Cup, with the intention of fairness and uniformity.

However, some broadcasters have opted not to show commercials during the breaks, in order to preserve the sanctity of the live game. World Cup debutants Curacao were in dreamland when they equalised against Germany in their group opener, only for the referee to signal a hydration break soon after, allowing Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann to rally his troops to a 7-1 victory.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia expressed his support for the hydration breaks, stating that they are a coaching break more than a cooling break, and that they are very important. France coach Didier Deschamps also shared his thoughts, saying that the breaks are an opportunity to speak to his players and adjust a couple of things before the restart. Medical experts believe that the hydration breaks are necessary and that they need to be much longer than three minutes.

The call for extended breaks comes amid growing alarm over heat-related risks, with some venues for the 2026 World Cup likely to exceed the recommended heat-related 'high risk' threshold, especially during afternoon kickoffs





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FIFA Hydration Breaks World Cup Heat-Related Risks Coaching Breaks

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