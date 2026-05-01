FIFA President Infantino Confirms Iran's 2026 World Cup Participation Amid Geopolitical Tensions

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reiterated Iran's inclusion in the 2026 World Cup during the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, despite geopolitical tensions. Iran's delegation was absent after a clash with Canadian immigration, while Infantino defended high ticket prices and received support for his re-election bid.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reaffirmed Iran 's participation in the 2026 World Cup during the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, on April 30, 2026. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions , Infantino stated that Iran would compete in the tournament as scheduled, with their matches taking place in the United States.

His remarks were supported by US President Donald Trump, who expressed approval of Iran's inclusion. However, Iran's delegation was notably absent from the congress after a dispute with Canadian immigration authorities, which led to their abrupt departure from the country. The Iranian football federation president, Mehdi Taj, and his colleagues left Canada after being questioned by officials, with Iranian media alleging mistreatment.

Canada, which has designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, confirmed that individuals linked to the IRGC are inadmissible. Meanwhile, Infantino faced criticism over the rising costs of World Cup tickets, which supporters' groups have labeled a 'monumental betrayal' of fans. He defended the pricing structure, emphasizing that revenues would be reinvested in global football development.

Additionally, Infantino received endorsements from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for his potential re-election in 2027, bolstering his chances of securing a fourth term. The African and Asian confederations collectively hold 101 votes in FIFA's presidential election, with South America's CONMEBOL adding another 10 votes to his support base. The controversy surrounding Iran's participation and ticket pricing has overshadowed the congress, highlighting the challenges FIFA faces in balancing political neutrality and financial sustainability





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Iran Gianni Infantino Geopolitical Tensions

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