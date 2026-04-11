Fibreglass Homes Offer Temporary Shelter to Displaced Palestinians in Gaza

Aid workers in southern Gaza are constructing fibreglass homes to provide temporary shelter for displaced Palestinians, six months after the ceasefire. The project, initiated by the UN Development Programme, offers a slight improvement over existing tent shelters, addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

In southern Gaza , aid workers are diligently constructing fibreglass homes , providing temporary shelter for thousands of displaced Palestinians , six months following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The humanitarian crisis persists, with nearly two million people in Gaza residing in makeshift shelters.

These fibreglass units are intended to offer a slight improvement, offering more comfort and protection against the coastal winds that often batter Gaza, when compared to the existing tents. The United Nations Development Programme office in Gaza, spearheaded by Alessandro Markic, initiated this housing project, acknowledging the dire circumstances faced by these families. Workers are seen assembling walls, installing small windows, and affixing roofs, enabling families to settle in with their limited belongings such as rugs and cushions, within these temporary dwellings. Markic emphasized that these homes provide much needed dignity, privacy, and protection, especially during the challenging winter months. The project is seen as a basic, temporary solution whilst planning efforts for broader recovery and reconstruction efforts continue.\The installation of these fibreglass homes offers a glimpse of hope for some Gazans who have been living in tents since the conflict. They provide a much-needed alternative to tents, which are easily blown away by strong winds and provide little protection from the elements. While these homes are welcomed, they remain a temporary solution pending the start of reconstruction and the possibility of displaced families returning to their original homes. The people who are provided these houses express relief and a renewed sense of security, particularly amidst the backdrop of ongoing challenges and uncertainties.\Displaced Palestinians, like Ali Abu Nahl, from Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, whose home was destroyed during the conflict that started with the Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023, underscore the ongoing effects of the war. Despite a ceasefire that started six months ago, the war's impact lingers in Gaza. For many, the war doesn't end with the cessation of strikes; it continues through the lack of housing, limited resources, and the overall struggle to rebuild their lives. Abu Nahl and his family were displaced to the central and southern parts of the territory, adding to the growing number of people still living in tents, waiting for a more permanent solution and a sense of normalcy to return. This ongoing situation highlights the long road ahead for recovery and the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to address the humanitarian crisis and provide sustainable housing options and other support for the displaced population





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Gaza Palestinians Displacement Shelter Humanitarian Crisis Fibreglass Homes Aid Workers Ceasefire Reconstruction Temporary Housing

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