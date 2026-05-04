Feytech to Supply Seats for Proton AMA02 and Chery Models

Feytech Holdings Berhad has secured contracts to supply seats for Proton’s new AMA02 model, starting in October, and for Chery’s Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 7 Pro, beginning this July. The Proton contract is worth RM96.8 million over seven years.

Feytech Holdings Berhad has announced that production of seats for Proton ’s upcoming Advanced Modular Architecture (AMA) family model, the AMA02 , is slated to begin this October.

This significant development was communicated through a recent press statement, detailing Feytech’s role as a key supplier for the new vehicle. The contract, spanning seven years, is valued at RM96.8 million and will be executed by Feytech’s subsidiary, Gosford Leather Industries. This partnership builds upon a long-standing relationship between Feytech and Proton, dating back to 2012, demonstrating a consistent track record of reliable supply and quality craftsmanship.

The AMA02 is anticipated to enter the competitive A-segment compact crossover market, positioning itself as a direct competitor to popular models such as the Perodua Ativa and the Honda WR-V. Industry speculation suggests the vehicle may be marketed as the Saga Cross, a name that aligns with Proton’s strategy of expanding its product portfolio to cater to evolving consumer preferences. During the Proton Tech Showcase last December, the national automaker initially unveiled the development of the AMA02, highlighting its innovative platform and potential for future growth.

Further fueling anticipation, reports indicate the AMA02 may offer customers a choice between traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid powertrain options, a feature supported by the versatile design of the AMA platform itself. This flexibility underscores Proton’s commitment to embracing sustainable mobility solutions and adapting to the changing automotive landscape. Beyond its collaboration with Proton, Feytech also revealed plans to commence seat production for Chery’s Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 7 Pro models starting this July.

This production will take place at Feytech’s facility in Subang Jaya and will be managed through its joint venture, FTRT, established in partnership with Wuhu Ruitai Auto Parts Co., Ltd. from China. The creation of FTRT was strategically motivated by the need to assist China-based Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in fulfilling localization requirements for their Completely Knocked Down (CKD) operations within Malaysia.

This initiative demonstrates Feytech’s proactive approach to supporting the growth of the automotive industry and fostering stronger ties with international partners. Currently, FTRT is actively involved in the production of seats for a range of Chery Group models already available in the Malaysian market, including the Jaecoo J7 and the Omoda 5.

Additionally, the company is supplying seats for select Jetour models, although specific details regarding these models remain undisclosed. This diversified portfolio highlights Feytech’s capacity to cater to the demands of multiple automotive brands and its commitment to delivering high-quality seating solutions. The expansion into Chery production further solidifies Feytech’s position as a leading automotive component supplier in the region. Feytech’s recent announcements underscore its strategic growth trajectory and its commitment to innovation within the automotive sector.

The company’s ability to secure long-term contracts with both Proton and Chery demonstrates its strong reputation for reliability, quality, and responsiveness to market demands. The AMA02 project, in particular, represents a significant milestone for Feytech, as it positions the company at the forefront of Proton’s next-generation vehicle development. The potential for both ICE and hybrid powertrain options for the AMA02 also highlights Feytech’s adaptability and its ability to support a diverse range of automotive technologies.

Furthermore, the establishment of FTRT and its focus on supporting China-based OEMs’ localization efforts demonstrates Feytech’s forward-thinking approach to business development and its commitment to fostering international collaborations. The company’s continued success in securing contracts for popular models like the Jaecoo J7, Omoda 5, and Jetour models further reinforces its position as a key player in the Malaysian automotive supply chain.

Looking ahead, Feytech is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for automotive components and to continue driving innovation within the industry. The combination of its established relationships, strategic partnerships, and commitment to quality ensures a promising future for the company and its stakeholders





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Proton Feytech AMA02 Chery Tiggo 7 Seats Automotive Supplier Gosford Leather Industries FTRT Hybrid Powertrain ICE

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