Feyenoord coach Robin van Persie has been fired as coach of Dutch club Feyenoord after only one full season in charge, local media reported on Sunday. The 42-year-old former Arsenal and Manchester United striker has been sacked despite having one more season on his contract but there was no immediate confirmation from the club.

Feyenoord coach Robin van Persie has been fired as coach of Dutch club Feyenoord after only one full season in charge and despite the club finishing second in the league standings, local media reported on Sunday.

Multiple media outlets in the Netherlands said the 42-year-old former Arsenal and Manchester United striker has been sacked despite having one more season on his contract but there was no immediate confirmation from the club. The move follows the appointment of a new general manager Robert Eenhoorn and technical director Devy Rigaux at the club.

Last week Rigaux said, We will take the time to analyse everything that has happened here this past season, so that we also have a clear picture to make decisions. Feyenoord finished 19 points behind runaway winners PSV Eindhoven and were inconsistent throughout the season with Van Persie being criticised for run-ins with players and persistent tinkering with the team, amid reports he had a chaotic management style.

Van Persie's dismissal comes after a tumultuous season for the club, which was marked by a series of high-profile defeats and inconsistent performances. The Dutch club finished the season with a 2-1 loss to Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League, which was seen as a major setback for the team.

The loss to Real Betis was a culmination of a series of poor performances by the team, which was marked by a lack of discipline and a failure to adapt to the team's playing style. The club's poor performance was attributed to Van Persie's inability to get the best out of the team, which was marked by a series of changes in the team's lineup and a lack of consistency in the team's performances.

Despite finishing second in the league standings, Feyenoord's poor performance in the UEFA Europa League and the club's inability to adapt to the team's playing style were seen as major concerns for the club's management. The club's management had been under pressure to deliver results, and Van Persie's dismissal was seen as a major step in addressing the club's concerns.

The club's new general manager Robert Eenhoorn and technical director Devy Rigaux will now take charge of the team and will be tasked with implementing a new strategy to improve the team's performance. The club's management has promised to take the time to analyse the team's performance and to make decisions that will improve the team's chances of success.

The club's new management team will be tasked with implementing a new strategy to improve the team's performance and to deliver results. The club's management has promised to take the time to analyse the team's performance and to make decisions that will improve the team's chances of success. Feyenoord's new management team will be tasked with implementing a new strategy to improve the team's performance and to deliver results.

The club's management has promised to take the time to analyse the team's performance and to make decisions that will improve the team's chances of success. The club's new management team will be tasked with implementing a new strategy to improve the team's performance and to deliver results. The club's management has promised to take the time to analyse the team's performance and to make decisions that will improve the team's chances of success.

Feyenoord's new management team will be tasked with implementing a new strategy to improve the team's performance and to deliver results. The club's management has promised to take the time to analyse the team's performance and to make decisions that will improve the team's chances of success





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