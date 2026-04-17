Fertigation Chili Project Under Income Generation Initiative Yields RM1.5 Million

The People's Income Initiative–Farmer Entrepreneur (IPR-INTAN) program's fertigation chili cultivation project has achieved a significant milestone, generating over 200 tonnes of produce valued at approximately RM1.5 million to date. This initiative, now in its fifth cycle, has positively impacted 20 participants, with average monthly earnings around RM3,000, demonstrating its effectiveness in boosting income and combating poverty. The program's success is attributed to a comprehensive ecosystem involving government agencies, dedicated participants, and consistent buyer support, ensuring stable market access for agricultural output. Beyond individual economic empowerment, IPR-INTAN plays a crucial role in bolstering national food security amid global energy crises. The Ministry of Economy has further committed to expanding the program with 20 new projects this year, aiming to benefit an additional 600 participants nationwide and increasing the participant pool in Putrajaya to 40.

The fertigation chili cultivation project under the People's Income Initiative–Farmer Entrepreneur ( IPR-INTAN ) program has achieved a remarkable success, generating over 200 tonnes of produce valued at approximately RM1.5 million to date. This initiative, currently in its fifth cycle, has demonstrably improved the livelihoods of 20 participating farmers, who are now earning an average monthly income of around RM3,000.

The IPR-INTAN program, launched in March 2023, has shown consistently positive development, with an increasing number of individuals engaging with the initiative. Its core objective is to uplift the income of targeted communities and contribute to poverty eradication, and these early results clearly indicate its success in achieving these goals, stated Minister of Economy, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd. Nasir, following a visit to IPR-INTAN Putrajaya. Furthermore, this strategic initiative is designed to ensure the stability of the nation's basic food supply and prevent any disruptions, particularly in light of the ongoing global energy crisis. The minister highlighted that several key factors have contributed to the program's success. These include the establishment of a complete ecosystem that fosters collaboration between government agencies, the unwavering commitment of the participating farmers, and the crucial support from existing buyers. This integrated approach guarantees a consistent and reliable market for the agricultural products generated. To date, the IPR-INTAN program has positively impacted over 2,300 participants across the nation, with accumulated yields reaching RM22 million through nearly 60 distinct projects. Participants are provided with comprehensive training that covers the entire agricultural value chain, from the initial stages of seedling care and planting, through harvesting, and ultimately to the marketing of their produce. For the current year, the Ministry of Economy has approved the implementation of 20 new IPR-INTAN projects, which are projected to benefit an additional 600 participants. This expansion also includes the growth of the project in Putrajaya, with the inclusion of 20 new participants, bringing the total number of participants at this location to 40. This expansion signifies a sustained commitment to broadening the program's reach and impact, further strengthening food security and economic opportunities for Malaysians





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Fertigation Chili Cultivation IPR-INTAN Income Generation Food Security

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