Ferrari Launches First Electric Car, 'Luce', to Mixed Reaction

Ferrari has launched its first electric car, the 'Luce', which has sparked a mixed reaction from fans, buyers, and the automotive industry.

Ferrari has launched its first electric car , the ' Luce ', which has sparked a mixed reaction from fans, buyers, and the automotive industry. The car, priced at around €550,000 (RM2.18 million), features four electric motors that can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and comes in a four-door and five-seat configuration.

The Luce has been designed to be a polarizing model, with a more practical and spacious interior compared to traditional Ferrari models. The car's design has been criticized for being too different from the traditional Ferrari style, with some even suggesting that it could harm the brand's legacy. Ferrari's CEO, Benedetto Vigna, has stated that the Luce is meant to spark conversation and debate, rather than being a model that appeals to all fans.

The Luce has been designed by Sir Jony Ive, the former head of design at Apple, who has brought a more minimalist and futuristic approach to the car. The Luce is not intended for traditional Ferrari fans, but rather for a new group of buyers, including ultra-high-net-worth individuals who are looking for a luxurious and practical electric car.

The car's design has been influenced by the need to accommodate a larger battery pack, which has resulted in a more spacious interior and a higher roofline. The Luce is a significant departure from traditional Ferrari models, and some fans have expressed concerns that it may harm the brand's legacy.

However, Ferrari is confident that the Luce will appeal to a new group of buyers and help the brand to adapt to the changing trends in the automotive industry





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