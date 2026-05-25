Ferrari Favourite to Win in Monaco as Kimi Antonelli Points to Team's Strengths

Italian Formula One fans could have mixed feelings going into the next race in Monaco with Kimi Antonelli pointing to Ferrari as favourites to end his run of success. The 19-year-old Italian driver believes that the team's winglet gives them a lot of downforce at low speeds, which could be an advantage in the Monaco circuit.

Italian Formula One fans could have mixed feelings going into the next race in Monaco with Kimi Antonelli pointing to Ferrari as favourites to end his run of success.

The 19-year-old Italian celebrated a stunning fourth straight win with Mercedes in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix to go 43 points clear of teammate George Russell at the top of the standings. Ferrari, Italy's team, have not won a grand prix since October 2024 but seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second in Montreal.

Monaco is a home race for the Briton's locally-born teammate Charles Leclerc, winner there in 2024, and a winding street race where top speed and engine power are not so key. Ferrari have been losing time on the straights but gaining through corners -- of which Monaco has many, with the race more often decided in qualifying with grid position decisive and overtaking extremely difficult.

The 2026 cars are smaller, shorter and lighter than last year after a major overhaul of the chassis and engine regulations. Ferrari have also been notably quick off the mark at the start thanks to having a smaller turbo than rival cars, making the car more responsive to throttle input. The 19-year-old Italian driver, Kimi Antonelli, believes that Ferrari will be the team to beat in Monaco.

He pointed out that the team's winglet gives them a lot of downforce at low speeds, which could be an advantage in the Monaco circuit. Ferrari moved up to second in the constructors' standings, 72 points behind Mercedes, after the Canadian Grand Prix. The team's performance was boosted by Hamilton's second-place finish, which was his best result since he joined Ferrari from Mercedes in January last year.

Hamilton also had a second podium of the season, and he is a three-times winner in Monaco, most recently with Mercedes in 2019. McLaren's Lando Norris, now the reigning world champion, won last year's Monaco Grand Prix. The Ferrari team boss, Fred Vasseur, said that Monaco is a completely different story with different conditions, and he saluted Hamilton as 'Luigi' after the race -- a nickname that could stick.

Hamilton, who passed old Red Bull rival Max Verstappen for second place late in the race, said that Montreal had lifted hopes for Monaco. He believes that the Ferrari car could be really strong in Monaco, and that if you take away the power deficit, they are in the fight with the Mercedes team. Hamilton also said that Monaco is the one track where power is not king, and that car performance is more important.

He thinks that the Ferrari car could be really strong in Monaco, and that it will be fun to compete there





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