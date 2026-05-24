Fernandes Breaks Premier League Assists Record

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes broke the Premier League assists record with his 21st assist of the season in the final game against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Portugal international, who was named the Premier League player of the season on Saturday, had tied the record of 20 assists jointly held by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry and ex-Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Bruno Fernandes , Manchester United midfielder, broke the Premier League assists record with his 21st assist of the season in the final game against Brighton & Hove Albion .

Fernandes, who was named the Premier League player of the season on Saturday, had tied the record of 20 assists jointly held by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry and ex-Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne. The Portugal international broke the record on a corner in the 32nd minute when his delivery was headed home by Patrick Dorgu to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. The United players ran towards their captain to celebrate his feat.





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Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Premier League Assists Record Brighton & Hove Albion

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