Fenwick & West To Pay $54M In FTX Customer Fraud Suit, Avoid Long Litigation ($FNN, $FTT)

A prominent U.S. law firm, Fenwick & West, is paying $54 million to resolve claims from FTX customers who alleged the firm helped enable one of the largest financial frauds in U.S. history. The preliminary settlement was filed in the federal court in Miami, Florida, and requires approval by a judge. Silicon Valley-founded Fenwick, known for its work for technology clients, was a lead outside law firm for FTX as the exchange rose to prominence.

Prominent U.S. law firm Fenwick & West is paying $54 million to resolve claims from FTX customers who alleged the firm helped enable one of the largest financial frauds in U.S. history.

The preliminary settlement was filed in the federal court in Miami, Florida, and requires approval by a judge. Silicon Valley-founded Fenwick, known for its work for technology clients, was a lead outside law firm for FTX as the exchange rose to prominence. The plaintiffs alleged that Fenwick 'helped to craft and implement strategies that facilitated FTX's fraud.

' Litigator David Boies and other lead attorneys for the plaintiffs stated that the Fenwick deal was reasonable and will avoid the risk of long, complex litigation. Fenwick, in a statement, maintained its innocence and stated that it was not aware of the fraud at FTX. The settlement is part of a second wave of agreements in the FTX litigation, following earlier accords with two former FTX executives.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing $8 billion in a massive fraud scheme. He has appealed his conviction





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Cryptocurrency Fraud $FNN $FTT $8 Billion In Cryptocurrency Funds Stolen In 2 Sam Bankman-Fried One Of The Largest Crypto Frauds Largest Crypto Platform Magnitude Of Fraud Legal Strategy $54 Million Payment To Settle Claims From FTX Soluble Dispute Put This Matter Behind Us Fintech Firm Lead Outside Law Firm Prominent Law Firm Fenwick And West Bakkt Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Bakkt $BNKR Cryptocurrency Market Segment

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