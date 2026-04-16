Fentanyl Emerges in Malaysian Vaping Market, Authorities Seize Vast Drug Haul

Authorities have uncovered a disturbing new trend in drug trafficking as fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid known for its severe side effects, has been found mixed into vape liquids circulating in Malaysia. This discovery, made during a significant police operation in Puchong and Cheras, highlights the evolving tactics of drug syndicates seeking to introduce dangerous substances into the market through unconventional means. The seizure included hundreds of fentanyl-laced vape cartridges, alongside substantial quantities of methamphetamine and other illicit pills, with the total value of the confiscated drugs exceeding RM30 million. Investigations suggest a sophisticated smuggling operation, potentially originating from the Golden Triangle region, with the syndicate believed to be testing the market and using Malaysia as a hub for packaging and distribution.

A grave new development has emerged in Malaysia 's fight against illicit substances with the confirmed presence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid notorious for its extreme potency and dangerous effects, within the country's market. Unlike traditional forms of the drug, fentanyl has been discovered meticulously mixed into vape liquids, posing a significant and novel threat to public health.

This alarming discovery was a direct result of a targeted police operation conducted on April 9 in the districts of Puchong and Cheras. During the extensive raid, codenamed Ops Hemiptera, authorities confiscated approximately 400 vape cartridges laced with fentanyl. This significant seizure was part of a larger haul of various illicit drugs, with the total value of all confiscated substances reaching over RM30 million. Initial investigations indicate that the drug syndicate responsible for this operation had successfully smuggled the fentanyl into Malaysia, with evidence pointing towards the Golden Triangle – the volatile border region encompassing parts of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar – as a potential point of origin. The authorities suspect that the syndicate was strategically assessing the market's receptiveness to this highly addictive and dangerous drug, euphemistically referred to as the zombie drug due to its debilitating impact on users. Evidence suggests a deliberate distribution strategy, with the fentanyl-laced vapes being supplied to a select inner circle of individuals and within entertainment establishments. Furthermore, there is reason to believe that Malaysia was being utilized as a central location for the packaging of these fentanyl-infused vape products before their broader dissemination. Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, the director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID), revealed these details at a press conference held yesterday at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters. He elaborated on the scope of the operation, stating that alongside the fentanyl-laced vape cartridges, the police also seized a substantial quantity of 612.12 kilograms of methamphetamine and 6.4 kilograms of erimin 5 pills, collectively valued at RM31.57 million. The successful raids were carried out at a workshop in Puchong and a residential property in Cheras, leading to the apprehension of two local men, aged 31 and 33. One of the apprehended individuals was identified as a transport worker, while the other held the position of a storekeeper. Both suspects have been remanded in custody pending further investigation, with their remands set to expire on April 19 and April 22, respectively. The modus operandi of this syndicate involved distributing drugs for the domestic market by leaving vehicles laden with narcotics at pre-arranged locations. Buyers would then retrieve the vehicles, access the drugs, store them, and subsequently return the vehicles to the same designated drop-off points. In addition to the drug seizures, law enforcement also successfully confiscated assets belonging to the syndicate, valued at RM432,000. These seized assets included three vehicles and RM15,000 in cash, demonstrating the financial reach and operations of the criminal enterprise. In a separate, but equally significant operation, approximately 61 kilograms of methamphetamine, destined for shipment to Sabah, were intercepted following a series of raids conducted in Taman Serdang Perdana and Bukit Jalil. Comm Datuk Hussein confirmed that five suspects were apprehended during these raids, which took place on Tuesday, following crucial intelligence provided by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS). The investigation into this secondary syndicate revealed a systematic method of packaging the methamphetamine into small tin food containers before it was transported by couriers to Sabah. This particular syndicate had reportedly been active since March. Further intelligence gathered by the police pointed to a foreign national as the mastermind behind this operation, who had allegedly been residing in Malaysia since 2014. It was disclosed that this individual initially entered the country on a student visa but subsequently utilized forged travel documents to facilitate his movements both within and outside of Malaysia, highlighting a calculated effort to evade detection. Shifting focus to another successful enforcement action, Comm Datuk Hussein provided an update on Ops Langka, an operation targeting drug offenses in Langkawi, Kuala Kedah, and Perlis. This comprehensive operation led to the arrest of 191 individuals for a variety of drug-related offenses. Intelligence generated from Ops Langka was instrumental in the seizure of ganja buds and ganja valued at RM13.68 million. Seven suspects were apprehended in connection with this operation in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur. The syndicate involved in this ganja operation was found to be utilizing condominiums as storage and repackaging facilities for the cannabis buds before distributing them to both domestic and international markets. Their distribution network relied on e-hailing and courier services for deliveries within Malaysia, while employing drug mules to transport the illicit substances overseas. In light of these ongoing challenges, Comm Datuk Hussein stated that the NCID is actively collaborating with the Ministry of Communications, as well as prominent courier and e-hailing companies, to advocate for and implement more stringent regulations governing the sending of packages. This proactive engagement aims to bolster security measures and hinder the exploitation of these services by criminal organizations





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fentanyl Vape Drug Trafficking Malaysia Synthetic Opioids

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Multiple Regions in MalaysiaThe Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak, effective until 4:00 pm today. Residents in affected areas are advised to prepare for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds.

Read more »

Meta urges ‘nuanced’ approach as Malaysia eyes social media restrictions for youthsKUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Meta Platforms has cautioned the Malaysian government that a blanket social media ban for users under the age of 16 risks backfiring, warning that such a...

Read more »

No violations of immigration laws involving foreign nationals seen in Changlun, Jitra, say authoritiesSINGAPORE: A domestic helper who was allegedly raped by a tourist at an open field in Short Street was sexually assaulted by another man just minutes later.

Read more »

Perak Authorities Discourage Monkey Feeding to Curb DisturbancesThe Perak state government is urging the public to stop feeding monkeys to address a surge in monkey-related disturbances, which have led to safety threats and property damage. Measures include enhanced population control, public awareness campaigns, and inter-agency cooperation to manage monkey behavior and reduce human dependence.

Read more »

Major Drug Bust: Fentanyl Vape Cartridges and Millions in Narcotics Seized in MalaysiaMalaysian authorities have made a significant drug bust, confiscating approximately 400 vape cartridges filled with fentanyl liquid, alongside hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine and Erimin 5 pills. The operation, which targeted a syndicate believed to have operated since early this year, also led to the seizure of assets worth over RM400,000 and the arrest of two individuals. Investigations are ongoing to determine the origin of the fentanyl, with the Golden Triangle region being a potential source.

Read more »

Iran's Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf Emerges as Key Negotiator Amidst US-Israeli War and Peace TalksMohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's speaker of parliament, has become a central figure in the Islamic Republic's leadership, spearheading war efforts and leading high-stakes peace negotiations with the United States. He recently met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad, marking a significant diplomatic engagement. This comes after Iran faced attacks that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other key officials, with Ghalibaf surviving and taking on a more prominent public role.

Read more »