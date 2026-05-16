Felda's social issues: Drug trafficking and addiction

The article discusses the social issues faced by the generations of Felda pioneers, including drug trafficking and addiction, which have been prevalent in the areas for over 40 years. The Sultan of Pahang and the President of the Alumni Majlis Belia Felda Malaysia have expressed their concerns about the situation and the need to address it.

PENUBUHAN Felda sejak 1956 adalah bagi membasmi kemiskinan dan meningkatkan taraf hidup masyarakat Melayu luar bandar melalui pembukaan tanah rancangan baharu. Bagaimanapun, generasi peneroka Felda berdepan masalah sosial yang dikatakan ‘diwariskan’ turun temurun apabila kawasan tanah rancangan itu dijadikan ‘port’ penagihan dan pengedaran dadah yang sudah lebih 40 tahun.

Perkara ini bukan sahaja mencemarkan imej Felda, malah menjerat generasi muda dalam kitaran gelap yang sukar diputuskan. KUANTAN: Penagihan dadah di kawasan tanah rancangan Felda bukan sekadar berpunca daripada pengaruh luar, tetapi juga budaya dalaman yang terbentuk sejak bertahun-tahun. Sultan Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah turut menzahirkan kebimbangan baginda terhadap masalah dadah di situ dan tidak mahu kawasan tanah rancangan terus dijadikan ‘sarang’ dadah.

Selain itu, difahamkan penjualan dadah di kawasan tanah rancangan didakwa berleluasa kerana dilindungi pihak tertentu yang menjadikan Felda ‘port’ menjual bahan terlarang tersebut





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Felda Drug Trafficking Addiction Sultan Of Pahang Alumni Majlis Belia Felda Malaysia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sultan Melaka: Luqman Hafidz, 35, Dimuat Naik Sebagai Sultan MelakaAfter the announcement of Bayan's character yesterday, the character of a king has now been introduced with Luqman Hafidz as Sultan Melaka. Through an Instagram post, a photo of Luqman or Muhammad Luqman Hafidz Mohd Fauzi, 35, was uploaded and introduced as Sultan Melaka. 'His journey with Enfiniti has been long. From being the main character in Ola Bola The Musical, he is now back playing Sultan Melaka. 'A king who rules with power. However, behind the grandeur of the throne, there is a heart that is struggling with fate and loss. In the same post, the character of Sultan Melaka is described as someone who is powerful in governance. 'A government that speaks words that can form a kingdom. However, in the world of Putri Gunung Ledang, the crown also demands a high price."

Read more »

Sultan Pahang santuni rakyat pedalaman Ulu TembelingSultan Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah berkenan berangkat ke Kampung Bantal, Ulu Tembeling semalam bagi memulakan keberangkatan rasmi selama tiga hari ke kawasan pedalaman berkenaan.

Read more »

Sultan Perak, Others Attend the 55th National Teachers' Day Celebrations in IpohThe news text reports on a gathering held in Ipoh to celebrate the 55th National Teachers' Day. The Sultan of Perak, the Raja Permaisuri, Raja Muda, and other royals accompanied the Menteri Besar and the Minister of Education to attend the event. In her speech, the Minister of Education emphasized the importance of adapting to continuous change, especially in education, and how the 'Rancangan Pendidikan Malaysia' (RPM) aims to make the education system more relevant and competitive.

Read more »

Some 5,000 attend rally in solidarity with Selangor sultanUmno and PAS leaders were among the participants of the rally held in response to DAP's remarks on pig farming.

Read more »