Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh Assurs Residents in Setiawangsa of Continuous Support

Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh has assured residents of Setiawangsa that services will continue without disruption following the announcement by YB Nik Nazmi to vacate his parliamentary seat.

Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh has assured residents of Setiawangsa , Kuala Lumpur , that services will continue without disruption following the announcement by YB Nik Nazmi to vacate his parliamentary seat.

Hannah Yeoh, also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), thanked Nik Nazmi for his service to Kuala Lumpur residents during his tenure. To ensure local issues are promptly addressed, she directed the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur to bolster the DBKL Setiawangsa Branch Office by allocating additional manpower. Residents experiencing issues or requiring assistance can reach out to the DBKL Setiawangsa Branch Office via walk-in, phone, or email.

It is located at D’Wangsa, 1, Jalan Wangsa Delima 13, Wangsa Maju, 53300 Kuala Lumpur and operates from 8.00 am to 4.30 pm, Monday to Friday. Additionally, Hannah Yeoh pledged her commitment to the environmental preservation of the area, specifically Bukit Dinding, and will work with all stakeholders to continue efforts to save and preserve this green jewel of Kuala Lumpur





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Hannah Yeoh Federal Territories Setiawangsa Nik Nazmi Kuala Lumpur Residents Grassroots Services Local Governance Government Services

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