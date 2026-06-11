Federal Government to Hold Briefing on El Nino Impact for State Governments

The federal government will hold a briefing led by the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry for state governments to ensure early preparations to address El Nino’s impact. The briefing aims to address the phenomenon, which is expected to continue to mid-2027, and to provide early preparedness measures to state governments.

The federal government will hold a briefing led by the Natural Resources and Environment al Sustainability Ministry for state governments to ensure early preparations to address El Nino ’s impact.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the matter was decided by the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) to address the phenomenon, which is expected to continue to mid-2027. The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has also activated early preparedness measures including 24-hour weather monitoring, weather warning announcements, the preparation of a fire hazard rating system as well as readiness to implement Cloud Seeding Operations if the situation is urgent.

El Nino has the potential to bring warmer weather and a significantly reduced rainfall of between 40% and 60% in several states. The situation poses risks to the economy, water supplies, public health, food crops and commodities with increases to haze levels and energy demand





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El Nino Impact Briefing State Governments Natural Resources And Environmental Sustainabi National Economic Action Council Malaysian Meteorological Department Cloud Seeding Operations Fire Hazard Rating System Weather Monitoring Weather Warning Announcements Economy Water Supplies Public Health Food Crops Commodities Haze Levels Energy Demand

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