Federal Government Increases Sabah Special Grant to RM1.5 Billion, Demonstrating Commitment to State Rights

Sabah's interim special grant has been increased from RM600 million to RM1.5 billion, marking a significant step in addressing long-standing rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

The Malaysian federal government 's announcement to increase the interim special grant for Sabah from RM600 million to RM1.5 billion marks a historic milestone in addressing the state's long-standing financial rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 ( MA63 ).

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Sabah and Sarawak Affairs, Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, hailed this move as clear evidence of the political will and commitment of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's Madani administration. He emphasized that the progressive increase in the special payment since 2022 demonstrates that the federal government has not only listened to Sabah's demands but has taken concrete financial actions to fulfill them.

Mustapha stated that this announcement is another clear evidence of the government's commitment, courage, and seriousness in handling Sabah's rights claims in a phased, orderly, and responsible manner. The consistent upward trend in allocations proves that the voices of Sabahans are being given serious attention at the highest level of government.

He noted that before the change in federal administration in 2022, Sabah had been receiving a mere RM26.7 million annually for decades, despite the constitutional provision for a 40% share of state revenue. This neglect had been a long-standing grievance among Sabahans and state leaders, who felt marginalized within the federation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the federal government has made significant strides in rectifying this imbalance.

The special payment was increased to RM125.6 million in 2022, then to RM300 million in 2023 and 2024, and further elevated to RM600 million for 2025 and 2026. The latest leap to RM1.5 billion in the current year represents a monumental shift in the federal-state financial relationship. Mustapha explained that this increase is an interim measure while a permanent solution to the 40% revenue claim is being negotiated.

He urged all parties to appreciate the magnitude of this achievement, as the issue had been unresolved for decades and required strong political determination and cooperative federal-state relations to move forward. The RM1.5 billion allocation, he said, is a major accomplishment that all Sabahans should recognize and value.

He stressed that we must be fair in assessing this progress, acknowledging that the claim was not something that could be resolved overnight without strong political commitment and good cooperation between the state and federal governments. Looking ahead, Mustapha reaffirmed that the struggle for Sabah's full rights will persist until a comprehensive and final resolution is reached, consistent with the principles of MA63 and Articles 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution.

He called for a mature, prudent, and far-sighted approach to ensure the realization of Sabah's rights without undermining the stability and harmony of the Malaysian Federation. Expressing confidence in Prime Minister Anwar's leadership and the Madani vision, Mustapha reiterated that the empowerment of Sabah and Sarawak will remain a top priority for the federal government.

The announcement of the RM1.5 billion grant is seen as a significant step forward in building a more equitable and just federation, addressing historical imbalances, and fostering a sense of shared prosperity among all Malaysians. He emphasized that under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the spirit of Malaysia MADANI, the agenda to empower Sabah and Sarawak will continue to be a priority for the federal government, ensuring that the rights and aspirations of the people in these states are adequately addressed





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