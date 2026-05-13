Federal Government Allocates RM2.43 Billion for Road Projects in Sabah under 13th Malaysia Plan Rolling Plan

Kota Kinabalu : The Federal Government through its Works Ministry has allocated RM2.43 billion for federal road projects in Sabah this year under the 13th Malaysia Plan s first rolling plan .

The Federal road maintenance budget has increased 31.29 per cent from last year in response to public complaints over road conditions, its Minister Datuk Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said. The RM2.43 billion covers three slope projects worth RM35.5 million, nine bridge projects worth RM6.6 million, 14 road projects worth RM1.845 billion and four sets of preliminary works worth RM34.5 million.

A separate allocation of RM512.17 million has been set aside for Federal road maintenance this year, covering pavement and non-pavement works, routine maintenance, slope works, bridge upkeep, street lighting, traffic lights and district engineer allocations. Within the maintenance budget, a specific category of small but critical road repair works saw a 300 per cent jump, rising from around RM50 million previously to RM200 million this year.

The funds have already been committed and work had started on the ground, with contracts for smaller maintenance jobs awarded through a draw system to ensure fairness and transparency. The Ministry of Works s secretary generals and deputy secretary generals make monthly visits to Sabah to monitor progress, while the Ministry maintains close cooperation with the Sabah JKR and Sabah CIDB through the Turun Padang Programme, steering committee meetings and direct engagement sessions to ensure problems on the ground are identified and resolved.

More frequent monitoring of all contractors on the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah is also being undertaken to ensure quality standards are met and delays are minimised





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Federal Road Projects Kota Kinabalu 13Th Malaysia Plan Works Ministry Federal Government Alexander Nanta Linggi Malaysia Plan Rolling Plan Budget Small But Critical Road Repair Works Pavement And Non-Pavement Works Maintenance Works Slopes Works Bridge Upkeep District Engineer Allocations Sabah Federal Public Works Department State Roads Local Authority Roads Malaysia Road Record Information System Patches Public Complaints Poverty Malaysia Execution Plan Public Execution Plan Feedback Oversight

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prime Minister Allocates Extra RM50 Million to Malaysian Indian Transformation UnitPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced an additional RM50 million for Mitra, signalling the Madani government’s commitment to supporting the Indian Malaysian community amid global economic challenges. While the funding underscores the nation’s priority on socio‑economic development, critics highlight ongoing concerns about governance, implementation and the need for long‑term empowerment rather than short‑term aid.

Read more »

Pahang Sand-wiched In Dispute Between State And Federal GovernmentThe federal government banned river sand exports from the state over environmental concerns.

Read more »

State Government Assures Resolution of North Seberang Perai Pollution IssueThe committee chairman confirmed that relevant agencies had been instructed to monitor the situation and implement necessary mitigation and enforcement measures.

Read more »

Works minister: Federal govt allocates RM2.4b for Sabah road projects under 13MP first rolling planKOTA KINABALU, May 12 — The federal government is intensifying efforts to strengthen Sabah’s construction sector through greater investment, stricter project monitoring and...

Read more »