Federal Court Upholds Constitutionality of Caning in Malaysia

Malaysia’s Federal Court has ruled that caning as a punishment does not violate the country’s constitution, dismissing a challenge from prisoners who argued it was cruel and carried a risk of death. The court found no direct link between caning and the death of a prisoner who died shortly after receiving the punishment, and affirmed Parliament’s right to determine appropriate sentencing.

The Federal Court of Malaysia has upheld the constitutionality of caning as a form of punishment, dismissing a legal challenge brought by three prisoners seeking to overturn their caning sentences.

The 2-1 majority decision, delivered by Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh, affirmed that caning does not violate Articles 5 and 8 of the Federal Constitution. Article 5 guarantees the right to life and personal liberty, while Article 8 ensures equality before the law and equal protection without discrimination.

The case stemmed from a challenge arguing that caning carries a risk of death and is arbitrary in nature, invoking Rule 137 of the Rules of the Federal Court. The court’s decision was significantly influenced by the death of prisoner Mohd Zaidi Abdul Hamid in 2024, several days after receiving caning at Pokok Sena Prison. His cause of death was recorded as ‘septic sequelae due to blunt force trauma to the gluteal region.

’ However, the court found no direct evidence linking the caning sentence to his death, suggesting that other intervening factors, including potential medical mismanagement, were more likely responsible. Justice Wan Ahmad Farid emphasized that to attribute the death directly to the caning without clear medical evidence would be speculative and based on assumption.

Regarding Article 5, the court reiterated that the burden of proof lies with the petitioners to demonstrate a clear violation of constitutional principles, a burden they failed to meet. The court reasoned that caning is not intended to cause death and is subject to legal safeguards, including mandatory medical supervision. The Chief Justice further stated that all forms of criminal punishment carry serious implications and that caning should not be singled out as inherently cruel or degrading.

He argued that isolating caning as exceptionally cruel or degrading ignores the fact that all lawful forms of punishment, to some extent, impact an individual’s dignity and comfort. Concerning Article 8 and the principle of equality, the court validated the framework established following the abolition of mandatory death sentences. The court acknowledged that Parliament had provided caning as an alternative to the death penalty, alongside imprisonment with limits and clear protections.

Furthermore, the court ruled that the exemptions from caning for women and certain categories of offenders do not constitute unconstitutional discrimination. These exemptions were deemed permissible preferential treatment rather than harmful discrimination, recognizing that matters of moral appropriateness of punishment fall within the purview of Parliament, not the courts. Justice Wan Ahmad Farid firmly stated that ‘It is not the function of this court to act as a moral arbiter or ‘super-legislature.

’ The court’s decision reinforces the legislative authority of Parliament in determining appropriate punishments within the bounds of the Constitution. The ruling clarifies the legal standing of caning as a permissible punishment in Malaysia, subject to existing legal safeguards and parliamentary discretion. The case highlights the delicate balance between upholding constitutional rights and respecting the legislative process in criminal justice





saysdotcom / 🏆 9. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Caning Federal Court Constitutionality Malaysia Criminal Justice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Agong presents instruments of appointment to 14 judgesThey comprise two Federal Court judges, six Court of Appeal judges and six High Court judges.

Read more »

Federal Court Rejects Bid To Reduce Indefinite Detention Sentence For Teen Girl’s KillersThe abduction and murder of Lai Ying Xin captured national attention in 2008.

Read more »

Federal Court Rejects Bid To Reduce Indefinite Detention Sentence For Teen Girl’s KillersThe abduction and murder of Lai Ying Xin captured national attention in 2008.

Read more »

Two Court of Appeal judges elevated to Federal CourtKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

Federal Court dismisses challenge against whipping as cruel and inhumanePUTRAJAYA, April 22 — The Federal Court today upheld the constitutionality of whipping, ruling in a split decision that the punitive measure does not violate the fundamental...

Read more »

Federal Court Upholds Constitutionality of Whipping SentencesMalaysia's Federal Court dismissed review applications from three prisoners challenging their whipping sentences, affirming that the punishment does not violate constitutional rights to life and equality. The court ruled that whipping does not constitute cruel and unusual punishment and that it is Parliament's role to determine appropriate sentencing.

Read more »