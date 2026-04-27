Federal Court Sets June 30 for Decision on Syed Saddiq’s Appeal

The Federal Court will deliver its verdict on June 30th regarding the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal of Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on charges linked to Armada funds. The case involves allegations of criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

PUTRAJAYA, April 27 – The Federal Court has scheduled June 30th for the delivery of its judgment regarding the prosecution's appeal concerning the acquittal of Muar Member of Parliament, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, on four charges related to funds originating from Armada , the youth wing of the Bersatu party.

This case has drawn significant attention, marking a crucial juncture in the legal proceedings against the young politician. Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin confirmed the date to media representatives today, indicating the culmination of a lengthy legal battle.

The fate of Syed Saddiq – whether he will maintain his freedom or face conviction – rests with a distinguished panel of judges led by Court of Appeal President Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Jais, alongside Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Razali and Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah. These judges will carefully consider the arguments presented by both the prosecution and the defense before reaching a final verdict.

The charges against Syed Saddiq stem from allegations of criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving substantial sums of money. Specifically, he was initially accused of abetting the misappropriation of RM1 million from Armada funds entrusted to Rafiq Hakim Razali, the organization’s former assistant treasurer, at a bank in KL Sentral on March 6, 2020.

Furthermore, he faced a charge of misappropriating RM120,000 from an Armada-linked account between April 8th and 21st, 2018. Adding to these accusations, Syed Saddiq was also charged with two counts of money laundering, alleging the transfer of RM50,000 each from his personal bank account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account, purportedly representing the proceeds of unlawful activities. These alleged transactions took place at a bank in Taman Perling, Johor Bahru, on June 16th and 19th, 2018.

The prosecution’s appeal to the Federal Court is based on 28 grounds, aiming to reinstate the original conviction and sentence handed down by the High Court, which was subsequently overturned. The complexity of the case and the significant financial amounts involved underscore the seriousness of the allegations and the importance of a thorough and impartial judicial review.

The initial High Court decision had resulted in a seven-year prison sentence for Syed Saddiq, alongside two strokes of the cane and a substantial fine of RM10 million. However, this verdict was dramatically overturned by the Court of Appeal on June 25th. The Court of Appeal’s unanimous decision, delivered by a bench comprising Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, Datuk Azman Abdullah, and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin, acquitted and discharged Syed Saddiq of all four charges.

This ruling sparked considerable debate and public interest, highlighting the contrasting interpretations of the evidence presented. The prosecution, dissatisfied with the Court of Appeal’s decision, promptly filed an appeal with the Federal Court, seeking to revive the original conviction. The upcoming June 30th hearing represents the final stage of appeal in this case, and the Federal Court’s decision will be binding.

The outcome will not only determine Syed Saddiq’s personal fate but also set a precedent for similar cases involving allegations of financial misconduct and political funding. The legal teams representing both sides have meticulously prepared their arguments, anticipating a rigorous examination of the evidence and legal principles involved. The nation awaits the Federal Court’s judgment with keen interest, recognizing its potential impact on the political landscape and the principles of accountability and justice





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Syed Saddiq Federal Court Armada Acquittal Appeal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-High Court judge Abdul Halim named next MACC chiefPETALING JAYA: Former High Court judge Abdul Halim Aman has been appointed as the next chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Read more »

Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Trump Administration's TPS PolicyThe US Supreme Court is reviewing the Trump administration's attempt to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitian and Syrian immigrants, raising questions about judicial oversight of immigration policy and the fate of hundreds of thousands of people.

Read more »

Sabah Railway to roll out cashless payment system by JuneThe couple's recent appearance on a Japanese television show generated considerable buzz and discussion among the public.

Read more »

High Court Dismisses Negligence Suit Against UUM in Student Death CaseThe High Court has dismissed a suit filed by a father against Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) regarding the death of his son at a hostel in 2022. The court found that the plaintiff failed to prove electrocution as the cause of death and that UUM did not breach its duty of care. An appeal is planned.

Read more »

TTDI park upgrade on track for June reopening despite nearby wall collapseKUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Upgrading works at Taman Persekutuan Lembah Kiara in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) are expected to be completed by June, with authorities saying a recent...

Read more »

Federal Court Sets Date for Decision in Syed Saddiq's Graft CaseThe Federal Court will deliver its decision on June 30 regarding the prosecution's appeal against the acquittal of Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in a case involving alleged misuse of Bersatu's Armada funds. The appeal concerns charges of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, and money laundering.

Read more »