Federal Court Sets June 30 for Decision on Syed Saddiq’s Appeal

The Federal Court will deliver its decision on June 30th regarding the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal of Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on charges linked to Armada funds. The case involves allegations of criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

PUTRAJAYA, April 27 – The Federal Court has scheduled June 30th for the delivery of its judgment regarding the prosecution's appeal concerning the acquittal of Muar Member of Parliament, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, on four charges related to funds originating from Armada , the youth wing of the Bersatu party.

This case has drawn significant attention, marking a crucial juncture in the legal proceedings against the young politician. Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin confirmed the date to media representatives today, indicating the culmination of a lengthy legal battle.

The fate of Syed Saddiq – whether he will maintain his freedom or face conviction – rests with a distinguished panel of judges led by Court of Appeal President Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Jais, alongside Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Razali and Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah. These judges will carefully consider the arguments presented by both the prosecution and the defense before reaching a final verdict.

The charges against Syed Saddiq stem from allegations of criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving substantial sums of money. Specifically, he was initially accused of abetting criminal breach of trust concerning RM1 million of Armada funds entrusted to Rafiq Hakim Razali, the former assistant treasurer, at a bank in KL Sentral on March 6, 2020.

Furthermore, he faced a charge of misappropriating RM120,000 from an account linked to Armada between April 8th and 21st, 2018. The prosecution also brought forth two counts of money laundering, alleging that Syed Saddiq transferred RM50,000 each from his personal bank account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account, claiming these funds were the proceeds of unlawful activities. These alleged transactions reportedly occurred at a bank in Taman Perling, Johor Bahru, on June 16th and 19th, 2018.

The prosecution’s appeal to the Federal Court is based on 28 grounds, aiming to reinstate the original conviction and sentence handed down by the High Court, which was subsequently overturned. The legal team representing the prosecution, led by Wan Shaharuddin, includes Datuk Ahmad Akram Gharib and Farah Ezlin Yusop Khan, while Syed Saddiq is defended by prominent lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik.

This case highlights the complexities of financial crime investigations and the rigorous scrutiny applied to public figures accused of wrongdoing. Previously, the Court of Appeal had delivered a unanimous decision on June 25th, acquitting and discharging Syed Saddiq of all four charges. This ruling, led by Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, with Datuk Azman Abdullah and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin concurring, effectively reversed the High Court’s earlier judgment.

The initial High Court decision had imposed a severe sentence on Syed Saddiq: seven years’ imprisonment, two strokes of the cane, and a substantial fine of RM10 million. The Court of Appeal’s decision to overturn this sentence sparked considerable debate and public interest. The upcoming Federal Court hearing represents the final stage of appeal in this case, and the outcome will have significant implications for Syed Saddiq’s political career and personal life.

The judges will meticulously review the evidence presented, the legal arguments made, and the previous rulings to arrive at a definitive conclusion. The public and legal observers alike are keenly awaiting the Federal Court’s decision, which will undoubtedly set a precedent for similar cases involving allegations of financial misconduct and political figures. The case underscores the importance of due process and the need for a fair and impartial judicial system.

The proceedings are expected to be closely watched, with the verdict potentially influencing public perception and the political landscape





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Syed Saddiq Federal Court Armada Criminal Breach Of Trust Money Laundering

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Federal Court Sets Date for Decision in Syed Saddiq's Graft CaseThe Federal Court will deliver its decision on June 30 regarding the prosecution's appeal against the acquittal of Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in a case involving alleged misuse of Bersatu's Armada funds. The appeal concerns charges of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, and money laundering.

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