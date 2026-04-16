Federal Civil Servants' Work From Home Policy Commences Smoothly, Public Services Uninterrupted

The nationwide implementation of the Work From Home (WFH) policy for federal civil servants, initiated yesterday, has reported a smooth transition with no adverse effects on public service delivery. The Director-General of Public Service, Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, stated that while initial observations are positive, a comprehensive assessment of the policy's impact will require further data collection over the next week. The WFH initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to enhance resilience against potential disruptions from the global energy crisis.

The newly instituted Work From Home (WFH) policy for federal civil servants , which officially commenced yesterday, has seen a seamless transition and is not causing any disruption to the provision of public services. This assurance comes from Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, the Director-General of Public Service (KPPA). He observed that the initial rollout has been going smoothly, with media reports corroborating the absence of any significant issues.

While the immediate feedback suggests that the policy has not negatively impacted service provision, Wan Ahmad Dahlan emphasized the need for a brief period, approximately one week, to gather more comprehensive data. This will allow for a more thorough and accurate assessment of the WFH policy's effectiveness and its broader implications on the public sector.

Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan made these remarks to members of the press following his participation in the Seminar Sejenak Bersama Yang Dipertua Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Johari Abdul, held in Sungai Petani. The implementation of the Work From Home policy for federal civil servants is a strategic decision by the government, designed to bolster preparedness and resilience in the face of potential global energy crisis stemming from the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The policy aims to create a more adaptable and robust public service framework that can continue to function effectively even amidst external volatilities.

Beyond the operational aspects of the WFH policy, Wan Ahmad Dahlan also highlighted the significance of the Seminar Sejenak Bersama programme. He described it as a vital platform for leaders to foster engagement with civil servants, share valuable experiences, and impart guidance. This interactive approach, he hopes, will serve as a beneficial resource for civil servants as they navigate and fulfill their assigned responsibilities.

During his earlier address at the seminar, Wan Ahmad Dahlan articulated his belief that the program's informal and conversational format would facilitate a deeper understanding among civil servants regarding the government's strategic direction. He also underscored the importance of key themes such as leadership, identity, impartiality, and professionalism, which are central to the program's objectives.

Furthermore, Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan linked the seminar's discourse to the broader framework of MADANI Malaysia. He stressed that every government policy, particularly those announced under this initiative, necessitates a mature understanding and a commitment to integrity in service delivery. He cited energy-saving measures as a prime example, explaining that these are not merely about adhering to regulations but represent a fundamental responsibility in the prudent management of public resources. This forward-thinking approach to public service, encompassing both adaptability and fiscal responsibility, is central to the government's vision for a more efficient and resilient nation.





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