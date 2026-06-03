Fed's Beige Book Points to Energy-Driven Inflation and K-Shaped Consumer Spending Amid Iran War

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book report for early 2024 highlights that US inflation is being fueled primarily by surging energy costs following the outbreak of war with Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. While economic activity grew modestly across most districts, consumer spending patterns diverged sharply along income lines, with high earners remaining resilient and lower-income households under strain. Manufacturing hiring saw some growth driven by defense and AI-related demand.

The Federal Reserve 's latest ' beige book ' report indicates that prices across the United States have risen at a moderate to strong pace in recent weeks, with surging energy costs identified as the primary driver of inflationary pressures.

This escalation is directly attributed to the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, which began on February 28. The war has precipitated significant turmoil in the Middle East, including Tehran's retaliatory attacks and a de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This critical waterway traditionally facilitates approximately one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments; its disruption has consequently sent energy prices soaring and severely disrupted international supply chains.

The report, compiling anecdotal information from all twelve Federal Reserve districts through interviews with business contacts and economists, details how these energy-related costs have spilled over into various sectors, including shipping, packaging, groceries, and fertilizer. According to the report, businesses have reported that price increases have not kept pace with the rising costs of non-labor inputs, such as energy and materials.

This dynamic suggests that many companies are absorbing some cost pressures by suppressing their profit margins to maintain sales volumes and customer demand. Meanwhile, consumer behavior is revealing a pronounced K-shaped economic divergence. Higher-income households continue to exhibit resilient spending, sustaining demand for goods and services.

In contrast, middle- and low-income consumers are facing increasing financial strain. The report describes middle-income households as 'squeezing more life out of every dollar,' while low-income consumers show greater signs of stress, leading to a shift toward necessities, increased reliance on credit cards, and a reduction in discretionary retail visits. Overall economic activity expanded at a slight to moderate pace in ten of the twelve Federal Reserve districts, with one district reporting a slight decline and another no change.

The employment picture remained largely stagnant, with little change noted across eleven districts and only one reporting modest growth. The manufacturing sector was highlighted as a relative bright spot, with hiring strength supported by defense-related activity linked to the war and rising demand from data centers, fueled by the expansion of artificial intelligence technologies. Notably, the labor market is characterized as a 'low-hire, low-fire' environment, where economic uncertainty has made workers increasingly reluctant to change jobs.

This hesitation further reduces churn in the job market and contributes to the modest employment growth observed. The report underscores a complex economic landscape where geopolitical shocks are fueling inflation, corporate profitability is under pressure, and consumer resilience is becoming increasingly stratified by income level





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Federal Reserve Beige Book Inflation Energy Prices Iran War Strait Of Hormuz Supply Chain Consumer Spending K-Shaped Economy Profit Margins

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