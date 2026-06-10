.Feast Ends Era with Emotional KL Finale of "Membangun & Menghancurkan" Album Showcase

Indonesian rock band .Feast wrapped their full-album "Pertunjukan Membangun & Menghancurkan" showcase with a two-night finale at Zepp KL, marking the end of a significant chapter for the group. The performances, attended by throngs of Gen Z fans, highlighted the band's politically charged music and deep fan connection. The article covers the band's history, the Ouroboros-inspired album concept, their near-disbandment and subsequent revival through creative rework, and frontman Baskara's reflections on activism, threats, and health.

Indonesian rock band . Feast concluded their full- album showcase of the " Pertunjukan Membangun & Menghancurkan " with a finale at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on June 6, 2026, marking the end of an era for the politically charged group.

The two-night event on June 5 and 6 saw packed venues of mostly Gen Z fans singing along passionately to every track, reflecting the band's deep connection with a generation disillusioned by social injustice and systemic corruption. The band, formed in 2012 by university students, consists of frontman Baskara Putra, guitarists Adnan Satyanugraha Putra and Dicky Renanda Putra, and bassist Fadli Fikriawan Wibowo (Awan).

Their 15-track album "Membangun & Menghancurkan," released in August 2024, amassed millions of Spotify streams and won Best Rock Album at the Indonesia Music Awards in 2025. Paradoxically, the band had planned to disband after completing the album due to eroded chemistry, but the creative process ultimately revitalized them.

Baskara revealed during a KL press conference that the album's concept revolves around the Ouroboros-the cyclical symbol of creation and destruction-which they embraced not only philosophically but practically by scrapping most of their early recordings and reworking the album from scratch. This act of "destroying" the old . Feast, he said, allowed them to rebuild stronger, mirroring the idea that destruction and creation are intertwined.

The showcase, which previously toured Jakarta and Surabaya, featured traditional dancers and was met with such high demand in KL that a second night was added by organizers TapauAsia and Sun Eater. Baskara also addressed the band's activism, the threats they've faced, and his own health struggles, noting doctors once told him he nearly died, though he affirmed he remains fit to perform.

The emotional KL finale, attended by devoted fans known as Kelelawar, celebrated not just an album but a decade-long journey of resilience, artistic evolution, and the power of letting go to create anew





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.Feast Indonesian Rock Pertunjukan Membangun & Menghancurkan Zepp KL Baskara Putra Album Showcase Ouroboros Music Activism Kelelawar

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