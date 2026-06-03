FDA Accepts AI-Powered Tool to Predict Drug-Induced Liver Injury in Development Program

The U.S. FDA's CDER has accepted an AI-based digital liver model into its ISTAND pilot program, marking a significant step toward improving early safety assessments for new drugs and potentially reducing reliance on animal testing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) has accepted a letter of intent for an artificial intelligence-based drug development tool aimed at predicting drug-induced liver injury.

This condition is a leading cause of failures in clinical trials, and existing methods often lack reliability in forecasting human risk. The AI-driven digital liver model has been admitted into the FDA's Innovative Science and Technology Approaches for New Drugs (ISTAND) pilot programme. The tool is engineered to evaluate liver toxicity risk in novel small-molecule drugs by analyzing their chemical structures against those of existing medicines with well-characterized safety data.

Michael Davis, CDER's acting director, emphasized that emerging technologies hold significant potential to enhance and expedite drug development, ultimately improving patient care. The acceptance initiates a multi-phase qualification pathway; if the tool receives full approval, pharmaceutical companies could incorporate it into regulatory submissions. The FDA's Drug Development Tool qualification program collaborates with developers to tailor tools for specific applications, with a letter of intent serving as the initial step to determine eligibility for the program.

This move could lead to earlier safety assessments, reduced dependence on animal testing, and more informed decisions prior to initiating human trials, aligning with ongoing efforts to modernize regulatory science and bring safer, more effective therapies to market faster





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FDA Artificial Intelligence Drug Development Liver Toxicity Clinical Trials ISTAND Program

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