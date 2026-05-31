FC Barcelona Complete Major Signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United

FC Barcelona have finalized the acquisition of English winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for 80 million euros. The 25-year-old striker, who was Newcastle's top scorer last season, signed a five-year contract as the club looks to strengthen its attack ahead of potential departures.

FC Barcelona continues to reshape its squad with a major European transfer by securing English winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for a fee reaching 80 million euros (RM369 million).

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract, keeping him at the club until June 2031, marking one of Barcelona's most significant purchases in recent years. Gordon moved to the Nou Camp after a standout season where he scored 17 goals, including 10 in the UEFA Champions League, making him Newcastle's top scorer.

His arrival is expected to bolster Barcelona's attacking options as the club anticipates the departure of veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and faces uncertainty over the future of Marcus Rashford. Gordon expressed his readiness for the challenge, stating, I am aware of the huge responsibility but I am ready for this challenge and excited to take it on. Barcelona is also reportedly keen on further reinforcements, with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez remaining linked with a move to Catalonia.

Meanwhile, Gordon's sale represents one of Newcastle's biggest transactions following their previous sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool FC last summer





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