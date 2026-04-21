FBM KLCI Holds Steady Near 1,700 Points Amid Global Market Cautiousness

The FBM KLCI trades range-bound with a mild upward bias as investors balance domestic resilience against ongoing geopolitical concerns and upcoming US economic data.

The FBM KLCI index displayed minimal movement during Tuesday morning trading sessions, hovering just above the 1,700-point psychological threshold. After successfully reclaiming this key level in the previous session, the benchmark index experienced a marginal increase of 0.31 points, reaching 1,702.61.

This cautious performance followed a period of slight volatility on Wall Street, where market participants grappled with shifting geopolitical landscapes, specifically concerning developments in the Middle East. Despite the global uncertainty, the local market maintained a relatively stable posture, bolstered by domestic resilience and strategic interest in specific sectoral giants. Analysts at Apex Securities have suggested that the FBM KLCI is likely to maintain a cautiously optimistic trajectory in the near term. This outlook is supported by a robust financial sector and selected technology stocks that continue to show strength despite broader market headwinds. However, experts warn that the potential for significant upside remains restricted by persistent geopolitical tensions. Market breadth remains largely negative, indicating that investors are currently adopting a highly selective strategy. Many institutional players are rotating their capital into large-cap defensive stocks and sectors backed by solid earnings reports, prioritizing stability over aggressive growth in this delicate economic environment. Looking toward the remainder of the trading week, the domestic market may find technical support from firmer overnight US futures and an uptick in regional risk appetite. Researchers anticipate that the index will continue to trade in a range-bound fashion, albeit with a slight upward bias, reflecting positive sentiment spilling over from neighboring Asian bourses. Nevertheless, market participants remain highly sensitive to news cycles, particularly as they await the upcoming release of critical US macroeconomic data and the next phase of corporate earnings reports. In terms of individual stock movements, heavyweights such as CIMB Group saw notable gains, rising 14 sen to RM7.73. Similarly, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and PETRONAS Dagangan experienced upward momentum, climbing eight sen and 16 sen respectively. Meanwhile, Axteria attracted significant trading volume, gaining one sen to reach 16.5 sen following a notable boardroom reshuffle involving the departure of its chairman and deputy chairman, and the subsequent appointment of two new directors to the board. Investors are advised to remain vigilant as global events continue to influence domestic market performance





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FBM KLCI Stock Market Bursa Malaysia Geopolitical Risks Investment Strategy

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