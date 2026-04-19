FBI Offers $25,000 Reward for Capture of Filipino Alleged Child Predator "Hairy Lips"

The FBI is offering a substantial reward for information leading to the arrest of Austin Yatco, a Filipino national accused of operating as part of an international child predator network that coerced minors into producing and distributing child pornography.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation ( FBI ) in the United States has announced a significant reward of US$25,000, equivalent to approximately P1.5 million, for any credible information that leads to the apprehension and subsequent conviction of Austin Jan Sy Yatco, a 27-year-old Filipino national. Yatco, who previously resided in Plano, Texas, before allegedly absconding to the Philippines, is a central figure in an extensive online network accused of child exploitation . Operating under the moniker Hairy Lips , Yatco gained initial online notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for disruptive trolling activities and, ironically, for publicly claiming to expose online pedophiles. However, this persona has been revealed to be a stark contrast to the grave accusations now leveled against him.

The FBI's investigation, culminating in an arrest warrant issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn in January, alleges Yatco's involvement in the exploitation of minor victims between 2019 and 2021. He is charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography and conspiracy to receive and distribute child pornography. According to law enforcement, Yatco is believed to be a key member of an online organization known as Greggy's Cult. This group is described as targeting vulnerable individuals, including children, across both the United States and globally.

The alleged criminal activities extend beyond child pornography production to encompass coercion of victims into self-harm, engagement in animal cruelty, sexual exploitation of siblings, and in some extreme cases, encouragement of victims to attempt suicide. The methods employed by Greggy's Cult reportedly involve identifying potential victims through popular online platforms such as Discord servers and widely used gaming environments like Roblox and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The modus operandi involves coercing these minor victims into creating their own child pornography, which is then disseminated within the group and to external parties.

FBI Dallas special agent in charge, Joseph Rothrock, emphasized the bureau's unwavering commitment to protecting children, stating, The FBI continues to prioritize the investigation of predators that threaten the safety of our children. We are committed to apprehending Austin Yatco, bringing justice to his victims, and preventing future abuse. We encourage the public to come forward with any information that could lead to his apprehension. This pursuit of justice has already seen the arrest and charging of five other members of Greggy's Cult in December 2025. These individuals, all in their twenties, face charges including child exploitation enterprise, conspiracy to produce child pornography, conspiracy to receive and distribute child pornography, and conspiracy to communicate interstate threats. Their names are Hector Bermudez, 29, from Queens, New York; Zachary Dosch, 26, from Albuquerque, New Mexico; Rumaldo Valdez, 22, from Honolulu, Hawaii; David Brilhante, 28, from San Diego, California; and Camden Rodriguez, 22, from Longmont, Colorado.

The FBI is actively seeking public assistance to locate Yatco. Individuals in the Philippines with pertinent information are urged to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the FBI’s Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted digitally via the official FBI tip portal at tips.fbi.gov, or by reaching out to the nearest U.S. Embassy or consulate.





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FBI Austin Yatco Hairy Lips Child Pornography Child Exploitation

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