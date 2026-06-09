Father severs ties with daughter after paying RM160,000 in illegal loan debts

A Selangor father publicly cuts ties with his 25-year-old daughter after spending over RM160,000 to clear her debts with illegal moneylenders, driven by her online gambling addiction.

A father in Selangor, Malaysia, has publicly severed ties with his 25-year-old daughter after spending over RM160,000 over five years to clear her debts with illegal moneylenders, known locally as ah longs.

The semi-retired construction contractor, identified only as Mr. Lee from Batu 11, Cheras, said he reached his breaking point after repeated cycles of borrowing and repayment driven by his daughter's online gambling addiction. Speaking at a press conference alongside Selangor DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) chief Lee Boon Pin, Mr. Lee urged illegal moneylenders to stop lending to his daughter and declared he will no longer be responsible for any future debts she incurs.

Mr. Lee recounted that his daughter first approached ah longs at age 21, lured by online gambling. Despite his efforts to rehabilitate her financially, she continued borrowing from various syndicates. The situation became so dire that he had to sell his house to settle RM120,000 of her debts. She had graduated from an international school but remained unemployed.

She expressed interest in further studies in Qingdao, China, and Mr. Lee supported her financially for over three years, though he is now uncertain if she actually completed her studies. She returned briefly before Chinese New Year this year and then shuttled between China and Malaysia. She asked to rent a place in Kuala Lumpur with friends, and he agreed on condition she stop borrowing from ah longs.

However, she continued taking loans from multiple syndicates. Debt collectors began contacting Mr. Lee again around February this year, forcing him to pay an additional RM40,000 to RM50,000 to clear her debts. He also revealed that his daughter later went to the UK, where he continued sending money via e-wallet, amounting to about RM10,000. After more recent calls from illegal moneylenders, he decided to publicly cut ties in hopes of prompting her to change her behavior.

I have helped repay over RM160,000 in illegal moneylender debts in total, covering the principal loan amounts, he said. I hope to use the media to urge illegal moneylenders not to lend to her anymore, because I absolutely will not help her repay them.

Lee Boon Pin added that he has seen a rise in young people borrowing from illegal moneylenders, especially with the FIFA World Cup approaching, and reminded the public to stay away from these lenders to avoid falling into gambling-related debt





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