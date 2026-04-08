Father's Heartbreak as Daughter Fights for Life After Fire

A father shares his anguish as his daughter battles severe burns and requires ongoing medical treatment following a fire accident. The family is facing financial difficulties and seeking public assistance.

Abdul Ghafar Masran shared his emotional turmoil, stating that his heart aches every time his daughter, Nur Kaisah Zahra, cries out in pain. Nur Kaisah Zahra is currently receiving treatment at Hospital Taiping and is scheduled to undergo her second surgery this week. The young girl suffered severe burns to approximately 40 percent of her body after being caught in a fire caused by a petrol spark while playing near a neighbor's house in Parit Haji Taib 2 on March 15th.

The incident resulted in serious injuries extending from her chest to her lower body, including both legs. Abdul Ghafar explained that the first surgery, which cost RM18,000, was funded through loans from various sources. However, his daughter still requires further treatment. He expressed the severity of the situation, as the doctors informed him about the need for a second surgery this week, with the same cost, followed by additional stages of treatment. He was interviewed at Hospital Taiping yesterday. \Abdul Ghafar and his wife, Nurol Fazilah Abdul Basir, 35, who works as a factory operator, have been forced to take unpaid leave to care for their daughter on a rotating basis. Abdul Ghafar has also sought assistance from the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) to cover the costs of ongoing medical treatment. He is trying hard to find ways to take care of her. In the meantime, Mohd Saufi Ibrahim, the General Manager of MAIPk North Zone, mentioned that they visited the victim at Hospital Taiping to assess the family's condition and needs. An initial aid of RM1,000 has been provided, and the application for medical assistance for the follow-up surgery, estimated at RM18,000, is being processed promptly. The MAIPk is actively involved in providing the necessary support. The family is grateful for the support received so far and is hoping that they will receive more aid. \In a related development, Ahmad Fauzi Sa'arani, 56, has also contributed RM1,500 to help with the victim's treatment costs. The community is coming together to support the family during this challenging time. Those wishing to offer assistance can make donations to the Hong Leong Bank account 29051055050 under the name of Abdul Ghafar Masran. The family is incredibly grateful for any and all contributions towards Nur Kaisah Zahra's recovery. The father's emotional state underscores the profound impact of this unfortunate event on the family and the importance of community support during such times of hardship. The ongoing treatment and the emotional toll on the parents highlight the urgent need for financial and emotional aid to ensure the young girl receives the best possible care





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Burn Victim Hospital Taiping Financial Aid Community Support Child Injury

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tragedy Strikes: Father Killed in Road IncidentA 33-year-old father of three tragically lost his life in a road incident while buying school books for his children, turning a joyous celebration into a family's darkest moment due to negligence. This news is a story of a recent incident that happened on a very special day for the family.

Read more »

Karam Singh remembered as firm father who emphasised language masteryApril 3 (Reuters) - Elon ⁠Musk is requiring banks and other advisers ⁠working on SpaceX's planned IPO to buy subscriptions ‌to Grok, his artificial intelligence chatbot, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Read more »

Malaysian Woman Claims to be Poorest in Rich Family, Working for Strict FatherA Malaysian woman went viral after sharing her experience of being the 'poorest' in her wealthy family, working for her strict businessman father with a low salary, no benefits, and facing potential job loss.

Read more »

Man loses claim over luxury watches allegedly gifted by former father-in-lawSINGAPORE: A man has failed in his legal claim to recover four luxury watches he alleged were gifts from his former father-in-law, the Straits Times reported.

Read more »

Rural Student's Triumph: Nelayan's Daughter Achieves 9A's in SPM, Narrowing the Achievement GapNur Diana Zahirah Yusni, a student from a rural village in Perlis, overcomes financial hardship to achieve a stellar 9As in her SPM, highlighting the success of rural students and the narrowing achievement gap between urban and rural candidates.

Read more »

Daim’s daughter charged, arrest warrants for sonsKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »