Father's Day Dining Specials and Local Updates in Malaysia

A roundup of Father's Day restaurant promotions in Malaysia, including free meals and discounts, alongside news about IKEA's temporary closure, a new Hilton hotel, and a 24-hour hot spring.

Celebrate Father's Day with a variety of special dining deals across Malaysia. TGI Fridays offers a classic promotion where Dad eats free with the purchase of any main course, featuring flame-grilled ribs, monster burgers, or premium steaks.

Brew House invites families for a casual pub-style meal, offering half-price mains. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf suggests a cozy café experience, where Dad receives an extra main dish on the house and a fun badge-making activity. For seafood lovers, a promotion includes a complimentary Fish N' Chips Dory when dining with parents. Texas Chicken adds crunch with a free side of nuggets upon dine-in.

NY Steak Shack provides a free crispy chicken dish with minimum spend for a classic steakhouse outing. 4Fingers Crispy Chicken also joins the celebration with a special offer. These promotions reflect a broader trend of restaurants using family holidays to attract customers with value-driven deals, emphasizing shared meals and festive atmospheres. Beyond Father's Day, the news brief also mentions other local updates.

IKEA Cheras Swedish Restaurant will close indefinitely from June 17 for maintenance works, a routine but necessary interruption for the popular eatery. A new Hilton hotel in Shah Alam opens, offering relaxing stays with views of a golf course, adding to the region's hospitality options.

Additionally, a 24-hour hot spring in Negeri Sembilan is highlighted as a perfect weekend escape for those seeking wellness and relaxation. These pieces together paint a picture of community activities, from celebratory dining to local attractions and developments, showing how different sectors engage with the public during festive periods and beyond





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Father's Day Restaurant Deals TGI Fridays Brew House Texas Chicken IKEA Hilton Hot Spring

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